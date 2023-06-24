Unity and trust are the bedrock for making home a safe place to land, where family is a nurturing support, a refuge, a place to recharge, a place of belonging.
A highly effective and engaging way to build this bedrock is for family members to directly commit to one another that they will show up as trustworthy. You can do this by using a trust agreement.
I have seen trust agreements used in schools and families with great success. In addition to creating unity and trust, the agreement becomes a valuable tool for understanding one another better and resolving disagreements. Using a trust agreement offers your family opportunities for connection and reconnection, and it can assist your children in developing self-regulation. It can even serve as a statement of values.
The trust agreement I created and am sharing with you here is based on Brené Brown’s seven components of trust — boundaries, reliability, accountability, vault, integrity, nonjudgment and generosity.
There are several ways to use the agreement.
Members of your family can pair up and say the agreement to each other. It helps to make eye contact and say the other person’s name. For example, your teen begins by saying, “Mom, I will respect your boundaries and be clear about mine.” They continue by saying the other statements that you are including in your trust agreement.
You listen, say “thank you” and notice how you feel without sharing how you feel. Sharing is saved for the end.
Now it is your turn to say the agreement to your child. Everyone switches partners until each member of your family has partnered with everyone. Afterward, talk about how you feel. Safer, closer, calmer?
Each person can also say the agreement aloud to the entire family at once. I find the partnering option to be more connecting.
During times of misunderstanding, refer to the element in the trust agreement that may not have been upheld. See what got in the way and how people feel. Notice the result. Everyone can then recommit by saying the agreement to one another.
The purpose of the discussion is greater understanding. It is not done punitively or with judgment. I do not know anyone who can uphold the agreement 100% of the time. It is a practice to which we continually recommit.
Discuss the importance of each of the components when issues come up. For example, if someone talked about your child behind their back, discuss the “vault,” which is about honoring confidentiality.
If someone says they are going to feed the dog and they continually forget, have a conversation about the importance of reliability and how it relates to being trustworthy. If there is a lot of judging going on, discuss where they may not be asking for what they need as well as the impact of judgment.
You can begin using the trust agreement when your children are in the second or third grade. Start simply by incorporating one or two statements in your agreement, not the entire seven, adding more complexity as your children get older.
There are alternatives given for younger children. Choose the statements that mean the most to you or those that address what is happening in your family.
Each of these statements says, “I commit to showing up as trustworthy.” Here is the family trust agreement:
“I will respect your boundaries, and I will be clear about mine.” (Alternative: “I will respect when you say you don’t like something” or simply “I will respect you.”)
“You can count on me to do what I say I will do.”
“If I make a mistake, I will own it and make amends.” (Alternative: “I will make up for any mistakes that I make.”)
“I will honor confidentiality — what you and others say is safe with me.” (Alternative: “What you say is safe with me” or “I will not talk about you behind your back.”)
“I will act with integrity.” (Alternative: “I will do what is right over what is easy or fast.”)
“I will ask for what I need or want, and I will listen to your needs and wants and respect them without judgment.” (Alternative: “It is OK to ask for what I need or want.”)
“I will not make assumptions about what you say or do. I will hold you in the highest light.” (Alternative: “I will ask when I don’t understand why you did or said something.”)
May this agreement bring greater unity and trust to you and your family.