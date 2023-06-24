Unity and trust are the bedrock for making home a safe place to land, where family is a nurturing support, a refuge, a place to recharge, a place of belonging.

A highly effective and engaging way to build this bedrock is for family members to directly commit to one another that they will show up as trustworthy. You can do this by using a trust agreement.

I have seen trust agreements used in schools and families with great success. In addition to creating unity and trust, the agreement becomes a valuable tool for understanding one another better and resolving disagreements. Using a trust agreement offers your family opportunities for connection and reconnection, and it can assist your children in developing self-regulation. It can even serve as a statement of values.

Maggie Macaulay is the owner of Whole Hearted Parenting, offering coaching, courses and workshops. She can be reached at 954-483-8021 or Maggie@WholeHeartedParenting.com. Visit her website at www.WholeHeartedParenting.com.

