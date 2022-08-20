Question: The school our 10-year-old daughter attends believes parents should micromanage homework sessions — they call it “being a homework buddy.” As a consequence, our daughter believes we should help her with her assignments. Mind you, we’re willing to help when help is truly needed, but we don’t want to be our daughter’s “buddies” under any circumstances. What are your thoughts on this?

Answer: When are teachers, administrators and college professors going to realize enabling by any other name is still enabling? Homework buddies? Give me a break! Back in the dark ages of my youth, when children did their homework independently, they did their homework, and student achievement was considerably higher than it has been since.

Yes, it is possible to get a child to do their own homework, even in the face of teachers who want parents to be “homework buddies.” My three-point plan:

Visit family psychologist John Rosemond’s website at johnrosemond.com. Readers may send him email at questions@rosemond.com; due to the volume of mail, not every question will be answered.

Popular in the Community