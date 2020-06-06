Waxing poetic about rules of etiquette sounds either trivial or imperative this week. There are no rules in America.
This isn’t a time for being proper.
Our nation is reeling from a double pandemic, one born in 2019 and the other centuries ago.
“I can’t breathe” is echoed simultaneously from hospital beds to Chicago Avenue South to protests around the country. We’re a nation suffocating from failed national leadership and antiquated prejudices.
There is a bright light within my own family. I pause to reflect on the love story of my husband’s parents, an interracial couple. Picture 1950s New Mexico and the courtship of two college sweethearts but a not so sweet welcome from their families — two races and one clear message from their mothers saying, “You’re not marrying into a white/black family.”
And while it was not quite as charged as the dramatic events of the two weeks, it was racial injustice to them.
Betsy and Clint met at New Mexico Highlands University in 1955. The flirtation started at a school dance where Clint spotted her twirling in her fiesta dress and told his friend, "See that girl over there? I’m going to marry her."
His friend immediately dismissed him, saying, "You’ll never date her. She’s white."
Betsy recalled the story being relayed to her.
A cute and petite only child, she descended from a line of Quakers dating back to the time of the Mayflower. He was the 6-foot-3 gregarious son of a barber and church singer.
After formally meeting at the student union, neither saw color as an obstacle when they shared their first date at Dairy Queen.
“I’ll never forget it. He had wonderful manners and took my elbow to help me step up from the curb,” Betsy said. “He was always protective of me.”
There she shared with him her story about her faith and living with moderate cerebral palsy, which affected her hands and, to a lesser degree, her speech. He immediately went to the college library to research the Religious Society of Friends and her condition.
The relationship grew over college breaks and when she transferred schools.
During summers, Betsy worked as a counselor at the Girl Scout camp in the Jemez Mountains. One summer day, Clint drove up from Albuquerque in his Studebaker with a picnic lunch prepared by his mother.
“She was very polite and didn’t mind if we dated,” Betsy said.
But when they decided to marry, the tone differed on both sides of the family.
“My mother was fearful of what the relatives would think back east,” Betsy said.
Betsy and her parents had moved west in the 1930s when she was just a preschooler. Doctors advised her father, a journalist, the drier climate might alleviate symptoms from a mysterious illness he was suffering from. They eventually settled in Gallup, where he became editor of the Gallup Independent. Growing up in Navajo country, Betsy was shaped by the culture and the people, an influence that has stayed with her to this day.
I asked my husband, also named Clint, if he felt her time there contributed to her openness and starting an interracial relationship with his father.
“In a way,” he responded. “Being an outsider most of her life allows her to see things differently. Because of her disability and her father’s illness, both visually apparent, she had all these strikes against her, and it made her more empathetic to what could be called an outsider or minority.”
In the end, love triumphed and the mothers came around and accepted that “we were getting married. If they wanted to come, they could, and if not, then so be it,” Betsy recalled deciding at the time.
They were married in the summer of 1959 in Albuquerque and feted with a reception for 50 people. The bride wore a street-length blue chiffon dress. This time, her mother insisted she break the rules of wearing white because it didn’t suit her skin tone. The dress still hangs in her closet.
When they were newlyweds, Betsy was welcomed into the fold of her husband's family. It was her first experience regularly gathering for holidays and Sunday dinners with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
“That intrigued me,” Betsy said.
Her father had passed away in 1950 from that unknown illness, and being geographically isolated from her relatives in New York made Clint’s mixed-race family “the only family structure I’d ever known.”
Tragically, Clint passed away suddenly in 1985, and Betsy has maintained her relationship with her husband’s family over the decades, as have we.
“I’m proud of my relationships with blacks. Minorities are not minorities to me. They are people,” Betsy said.
On the eve of her 86th birthday, I asked her what she thinks of the recent high-profile homicides, resulting protests and the Black Lives Matter.
“It breaks my heart because it is so unnecessary. We are supposed to be the melting pot, but it feels like we are right back to where we were before we got married,” she said.
Betsy attributes the acceptance of her marriage and the ability to marry without legal obstacles to being in New Mexico.
“We would not have been able to marry in other states,” she said.
I also attribute it to her being resilient and strong-willed.
When the time comes to follow more rules or write new ones, we can get back to how to compose a thank-you note and hold a fork. Until then, break them for the greater good and let love rule.
Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.
