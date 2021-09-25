Faces & places
The New Leaders Initiative of Earth Island Institute has announced Artemisio Romero y Carver, 18, of Santa Fe is one of six recipients of this year’s Brower Youth Awards. The award winners will be honored at a two-part virtual event on Oct. 14 and 19. This is the 22nd year of the annual environmental youth awards.
In the summer of 2019, artist, poet and organizer Romero y Carver helped to found Youth United for Climate Crisis Action (YUCCA), a youth-led nonprofit that advances climate justice, democracy and civil rights.
Villa Therese Catholic Clinic received a $25,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico through its Healthy Kids, Healthy Families initiative. Villa Therese Catholic Clinic’s commitment to serve the underserved with quality health care aligns with the vision of the grant program to help improve the health of children and their families in local communities, the organizations said in a news release.
Villa Therese faced obstacles in 2020, including having to shut its doors and cease operations. During this time, the clinic continued to focus on relocating from its longtime downtown site to a newly constructed building in the Hopewell-Mann Street housing division.
The Blue Cross grant helped Villa Therese launch its Blessing Bag program, in which bags containing a $50 gift card, masks for children and adults, hand sanitizer, pencils, notebooks, socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste and toilet paper were distributed to more than 200 families. The effort also helped the clinic reconnect with patients. The Blessing Bag program collected data on social determinants of health — food insecurity, transportation, housing, school supply needs and number of children in the household — based on ZIP code to track possible issues in a certain area.
Education standouts
Abigail Sharpless of Santa Fe, a forensic science major at Youngstown State University in Ohio, will serve as an undergraduate teaching assistant in the Sokolov Honors College. Sharpless will serve as a mentor to first-year students in the Honors College.
