Marchiondo 50th
Alan and Kathleen Marchiondo are celebrating 50 years of marriage.
Alan Marchiondo and the former Kathleen Jurgensen were married Sept. 10, 1971, at the Aquinas Newman Center in Albuquerque. The couple met at the University of New Mexico.
Al worked for 35 years as a Ph.D. research veterinary parasitologist at several animal health companies. He retired from Zoetis (formerly Pfizer Animal Health) in 2015. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees at UNM and his doctorate at Brigham Young University, and completed a National Institutes of Health postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Notre Dame.
Kathi earned her bachelor's in nursing at UNM and her master's in critical care nursing from BYU. She worked clinically and taught nursing for 45 years.
They are the proud parents of Lisa Marchiondo, associate professor and assistant dean at the UNM Anderson School of Management. The family includes Jason Liddell and loving grandchildren Nicolas Marchiondo and Carina Marchiondo Liddell.
Al and Kathi will celebrate their anniversary with a family dinner followed by a trip to Kansas City, Mo., where they lived most of their careers.
Los Alamos National Laboratory’s sustainability manager, Monica Witt, has received a 2021 Department of Energy Sustainability Champion award. Under her leadership, the lab has reduced energy use by 8.3 percent since 2015 and water consumption by more than 20 percent since 2007, according to a news release.
Witt, who has led the lab’s Sustainability Program for 10 years, has focused investments on the site’s building portfolio to include replacing inefficient lighting systems and upgrading building controls to increase energy efficiency and improve facility operations.
Looking toward the future, she is working with the lab’s High Performance Computing Division to reduce the use of potable water for cooling the next generation of supercomputers and to develop a strategy to reduce water use across the Los Alamos campus.
Santa Fe Striders have announced the 2021 winners of the organization's scholarship program, which is in its inaugural year. The program awards scholarship funds to students who participate on high school cross country and track teams.
- Alicia Quintana is a graduate of Pojoaque Valley High School and plans to attend the University of New Mexico, where she will study psychology.
She was four-year captain of the school's track and field team, 2018 100-meter district champion and 2019 district champion in the 400-meter dash. Quintana is a five-time medalist at the NMAA 4A State Track and Field Championships in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. She plans to participate on the UNM track team.
Alicia was honored as an Emerald Scholar and was inducted into the National Honor Society.
- Lucas Rosas is a graduate of Monte del Sol Charter School and competed for the Capital High School track and field team. He also plans to attend UNM and compete for the Lobos. Rosas was the team captain for the Jaguars. He competed in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and was a member of the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relay teams.
He volunteered at a homeless shelter in Santa Fe.
- Dylan Tapia is a graduate of Santa Fe High School and plans to attend the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, where he will study mechanical engineering.
Tapia is a four-year varsity letterman with personal records of 11.3 seconds for the 100-meter dash and 24 seconds for the 200-meter dash. He volunteered for the Rotary Club of Santa Fe and The Food Depot. In 2019, he received the District 5A All Academic Award for Track & Field.
- Rafael Sanchez is a graduate of Los Alamos High School and plans to attend UNM, where he will study biology. Sanchez is a six-year varsity letterman. He was captain of his school's cross country and track teams.
Sanchez has an impressive running career. In 2021, he was the NMAA 4A state champion in the 800 meter, 1,600 meter and 3,200 meter.
