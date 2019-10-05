Celebrations, October 6, 2019

Celebrations
Loving friends and family from far and wide — including her two children, her three grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren — will celebrate Trudy Blitz this week as she becomes a centenarian.
Trudy, a longtime Santa Fe resident, was born Oct. 12, 1919, in New York City. She raised two children with her husband, Joseph, in Brooklyn, N.Y. After they retired, they stayed in Brooklyn during the summers and had a house in Florida, where they went to escape the New York winters.
After Joseph died in 1999, however, Trudy decided to move west to Santa Fe, where her daughter, granddaughter and two of her great-grandchildren now live.
Having her family around her in the City Different keeps Trudy going strong.
Her family members wish her a happy 100th birthday on Saturday. “Here’s to 100 more,” they said. “We love you.”
Faces & places
The Santa Fe Community Foundation has announced the retirement of longtime Vice President for Finance and Operations Sarah Sawtell. The process in preparing for her retirement has been in place since late 2018.
“The Foundation’s steady success and growth would not have been possible without Ms. Sawtell’s 21 years of unparalleled service,” said Lisa Enfield, the foundation’s board chairwoman, in a news release. “Hers was a tenure marked by quiet strength, exceptional finance skills, a formidable and enviable work ethic, and unflagging dedication to the Foundation.”
Sawtell will consult with the foundation through the end of 2019, culminating a yearlong investment in the transition process.
In recognition for her 21 years of service, the foundation has worked with her to establish the Sarah and Tony Sawtell Administrative Endowment Fund to keep her contributions thriving for the years ahead.
Education standouts
Anneliese Rios of Santa Fe has enrolled at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Penn., as part of the Class of 2023.
• • •
Carmen Moses of Santa Fe recently enrolled as a first-year student at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y. Moses is a graduate of the New Mexico School for the Arts.
• • •
Adrian Sotelo of Santa Fe is one of 11 recent graduates of Knox College in Galesburg, Ill., who earned College Honors for significant research or creative work during the 2018-19 academic year. College Honors are awarded for advanced independent study projects that have been evaluated by a select committee and produced a major piece of research or creative work.
