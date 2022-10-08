Northern New Mexico College students Chris Mae Palalon and Dominick Martinez have received $5,000 scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year from Longenecker & Associates.
In December the firm committed to donating $10,000 annually to the Northern New Mexico College Foundation for two scholarships for students pursuing a career in a field that supports its mission at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Palalon, a resident of Española, is the first student to receive the scholarship for a second year. She holds an associate degree in pre-professional health sciences from the University of New Mexico-Los Alamos and is pursuing her bachelor's degree in environmental science at Northern.
Martinez is a mathematics major in his junior year at Northern. He grew up in Alcalde and now lives in Española.
After graduation, Martinez is considering pursuing a master’s degree in applied math or computer science, preferably at UNM, or working at a Department of Energy national laboratory, such as LANL or Sandia National Laboratories.
• • •
New Mexico Highlands University professor PJ Sedillo has been selected by the New Mexico Association for the Gifted as the 2022-23 Advocate of the Year. Sedillo is an associate professor of special education and the Gifted Department chair at Highlands and was selected as Advocate of the Year for his work with gifted and talented students.
Sedillo, who received his undergraduate degree from NMHU in 1989, said he found his calling in gifted education after teaching for 10 years and hitting a wall with traditional education.
He took the four classes required by the state of New Mexico to get his teaching endorsement in gifted education.
With an extensive body of publications and research under his belt, Sedillo said he has become known worldwide for his research on the risk and resiliency factors for LGBTQ+ students who are gifted.
• • •
Several area students recently were named to the summer Dean's List at Southern New Hampshire University.