Faces & places
The Railyard Park Conservancy recently announced the winners of its 2019 Railyard Park Photo Contest, a juried competition for photographers of all ages and skill levels, with Zoe Nauman taking the top prize of Best in Show for a black-and-white image of female musicians performing onstage at the Railyard. The photo is called Aretha Tribute.
The Juror’s Choice Awards went to Diego Dodge for a photo called Acequia Eyes View and Carolee J. Friday for The Grazing Project — Lunch in the Railyard.
In the category Nature, the first-place winner was Diego Jaramillo for a photo called Departure. The second-place winner was Jamie Kaminskas’ Reflection Railroad. In third place was Christopher Flores for The Golden and the Bear.
In the People/Events category, Susan Aylward took first prize for her photo Beading Instruction; Henry McGuire was the second-place winner for Happiness at the Market; and Lia Moldovan won third place for Personal, Local, Global.
In the Abstract category, Josh Bohlman took first prize for Light Up The Night; Timothy Stanley won second place for Missed the Train … Again; and Sara Del Vecchio took third place for Eye of God.
In the Youth category, the first-place winner was Gideon Soifer with a photo called Crossing; in second place was Nessa Yanda-Yoris with Ready to Run; and in third place was Addison Romero’s Burst of Autumn.
• • •
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas has recently awarded the Ohkay Owingeh Housing Authority, at the pueblo north of Española, a $104,000 grant for eight rental units for low-income residents. The grant is part of a $16.3 million allotment of Affordable Housing Program grants that the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas issued in a district that includes New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi.
• • •
Karen Acosta Gonzalez of Santa Fe recently was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Acosta Gonzalez was initiated at Eastern New Mexico University.
