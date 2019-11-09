Celebrations, Nov. 10, 2019

Shayne and Sarah Martin of Albuquerque enjoy some time with their 3-year-old daughter, Amelie, before the 2019 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Cutting Ceremony last week in the Carson National Forest near Red River. The tree will make a tour of New Mexico, including a stop in Santa Fe, before traveling to Washington, D.C. It will visit the Santa Fe Place Mall between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The tree is accompanied by 10,000 ornaments that are meant to reflect the state’s culture, history, landscapes, wildlife and resources. Morgan Timms/The Taos News