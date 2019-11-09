Celebrations, Nov. 10, 2019

Education standouts
As part of an Andrew W. Mellon Foundation grant announced in January, the Institute of American Indian Arts welcomes its first IAIA Scholarly Fellow, Laura Marshall Clark.
Marshall Clark is an enrolled citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. She’s a scholar, published author, editor, independent curator and Native business owner. She currently manages all aspects of the Visual Voices: Contemporary Chickasaw Art touring exhibition, now showing at the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Arts.
Her scholarly research and writing align with projects of her management consulting company, WildHorse Consulting LLC, serving Native American fine arts, education, tribal initiatives and businesses.
The Institute of American Indian Arts has appointed Danyelle Means (Oglala Lakota) director of institutional advancement. Additionally, she was named executive director of the IAIA Foundation. She started at IAIA in March as the interim director of institutional advancement.
Abigail Sharpless of Santa Fe is one of more than 1,000 Youngstown State University students awarded first-year Scholarships of Excellence this fall. A St. Michael’s High High School graduate who is studying forensic science at YSU, Sharpless was awarded a President’s Scholarship. She also received Honors, Provost and Housing scholarships from the University.
Lilia Morris-Wright of Santa Fe and Liam Devlin of Los Alamos have begun their undergraduate studies at Tufts University in Medford/Somerville, Mass.
The following Santa Fe residents have earned their degree from Western Governors University: Felicia Lopez, Bachelor of Science in business management; Toby Salazar, Bachelor of Science in software development; Timberly Miller, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Casey Lakatos of Santa Fe, a student at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., is one of 40 students at the school who has been accpeted into a competitive Bachelor of Fine Arts theater program.
