The University of New Mexico-Los Alamos recently awarded scholarships to several students. From left are scholarship recipients Carra Webster, Jordan Bowman, Seth Heatherly, Aaliyah Sandoval, Anna Yarrow, Maria Blair, Jimmy Wheeler and Cadence Webster.

 Photo courtesy Sarah Jimenez

Jayne Johnson of Santa Fe recently was honored by celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell and national nonprofit Petco Love for her efforts to aid pets.

For nearly 20 years, Johnson’s volunteer work with Lifeline Puppy Rescue in Colorado has saved the lives of 50,000 dogs, including many puppies taken from New Mexico to homes in the neighboring state, a news release says. Her work earned her the title of Unsung Hero and earned Lifeline Puppy Rescue a $10,000 grant.

The Santa Fe Community Foundation has announced the appointment of 10 new members to its board of directors:

  • Ana Marie Argilagos, president and CEO of Hispanics in Philanthropy.
  • Stuart Ashman, CEO of the International Folk Art Alliance.
  • Letitia Chambers, most recently the CEO of the Heard Museum in Phoenix; she continues to maintain a consulting practice.
  • Susan M. Coliton, the foundation’s interim president and CEO from September 2020 through July 2021.
  • Bud Hamilton, past vice chair of the School for Advanced Research, who serves on several local boards.
  • Leslie Nathanson Juris, president of Nathanson/Juris Consulting.
  • Helena Ribe, a retired international development economist who is now a nonprofit director.
  • Dolores E. Roybal, who retired as executive director of the Con Alma Health Foundation.
  • Nancy Steedman, a longtime community volunteer and financial management expert for nonprofits.
  • Dion Silva, president of Enterprise Bank and Trust.

Los Alamos National Laboratory has announced several recent employee honors.

Three scientists were elected 2021 Fellows of the American Physical Society: Eric Brown, Takeyasu Ito and Nathan Moody.

  • Space scientist Vania Jordanova was named an American Geophysical Union Fellow.
  • Tracy “Tess” Lavezzi Light, a scientist in the lab’s Intelligence and Space Research division, was awarded the 2021 Los Alamos Global Security Medal.
  • James C. Owen, associate laboratory director for weapons engineering, received the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award for the College of Engineering from the New Mexico State University Alumni Association. Owen grew up in Peñasco.
  • Four researchers were honored with the lab’s Fellows Prizes: Bill Daughton, Andrew Gaunt and Cristiano Nisoli received the Fellows Prize for research, and Eva Birnbaum received the Fellows Prize for leadership.
  • Two scientists took top prizes in a national competition for developing algorithms to help improve the resiliency and efficiency of the electrical grid. The algorithm developed by Hassan Hijazi took first place in four divisions, while the one developed by Carleton Coffrin placed second in two of the four divisions.
  • Four researchers were named 2021 Laboratory Fellows: Elizabeth Hunke, Baolian Cheng, David A. Smith and Blas Uberuaga.

