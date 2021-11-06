Faces & places
Jayne Johnson of Santa Fe recently was honored by celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell and national nonprofit Petco Love for her efforts to aid pets.
For nearly 20 years, Johnson’s volunteer work with Lifeline Puppy Rescue in Colorado has saved the lives of 50,000 dogs, including many puppies taken from New Mexico to homes in the neighboring state, a news release says. Her work earned her the title of Unsung Hero and earned Lifeline Puppy Rescue a $10,000 grant.
u u u
The Santa Fe Community Foundation has announced the appointment of 10 new members to its board of directors:
- Ana Marie Argilagos, president and CEO of Hispanics in Philanthropy.
- Stuart Ashman, CEO of the International Folk Art Alliance.
- Letitia Chambers, most recently the CEO of the Heard Museum in Phoenix; she continues to maintain a consulting practice.
- Susan M. Coliton, the foundation’s interim president and CEO from September 2020 through July 2021.
- Bud Hamilton, past vice chair of the School for Advanced Research, who serves on several local boards.
- Leslie Nathanson Juris, president of Nathanson/Juris Consulting.
- Helena Ribe, a retired international development economist who is now a nonprofit director.
- Dolores E. Roybal, who retired as executive director of the Con Alma Health Foundation.
- Nancy Steedman, a longtime community volunteer and financial management expert for nonprofits.
- Dion Silva, president of Enterprise Bank and Trust.
u u u
Los Alamos National Laboratory has announced several recent employee honors.
Three scientists were elected 2021 Fellows of the American Physical Society: Eric Brown, Takeyasu Ito and Nathan Moody.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.