The nonprofit Think New Mexico has announced Mandi Torrez is joining the organization as education reform director.
Torrez was New Mexico’s 2020 Teacher of the Year. She has a decade of experience teaching third and fourth grade in the Bernalillo Public Schools, and she was recognized as the district’s 2019 Teacher of the Year.
Before becoming a teacher, she worked at the Farmington Daily Times as the news editor and as copy editor.
Torrez served as teacher liaison at the state Public Education Department from 2020-22, and she has advocated at the state Legislature as a New Mexico senior policy fellow at Teach Plus.
Torrez is married to journalist Russell Contreras. They have two daughters who attend Rio Rancho Public Schools.
In her role at Think New Mexico, Torrez will focus on developing and advocating for data-driven state and local education policies.
• • •
The Sky Center/New Mexico Suicide Intervention Project has announced it will receive $200,000 from the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust. The funding will help to support free behavioral health counseling for Northern New Mexico families.
The Sky Center was one of 10 nonprofit organizations across the country that received a grant. A total of $2.16 million was awarded to a mix of national and community-based organizations.
The Sky Center’s mission is to meet the challenge of youth suicide in Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico through lasting solutions that encourage resiliency, courage, connection and hope. The organization offers free behavioral health counseling, as well as school-based trainings and groups for elementary through high school students.