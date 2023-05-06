Santa Fe native Christine Spiers received Western Colorado University’s highest honor for graduating seniors at an awards ceremony Friday.
As one of only nine recipients of the 2023 Alumni Award for Excellence, Spiers joins the ranks of some of Western’s most distinguished alumni and will be remembered for her contributions to the campus community.
Spiers graduated in December as part of the political science honors society, Pi Sigma Alpha, after double majoring in political science and economics, with a minor in philosophy. She will go on to attend a joint degree program to get a master’s degree in economics as well as a Juris Doctorate.
While at Western, Spiers raced on the university’s mountain bike team and competed on the freeride ski team. She also competed on the National Model United Nations team for four years and was the head delegate for two years. In 2019, she was part of a team that won a position paper award on the topic of economic integration of refugees.
In addition to her athletic and academic success, she was a peer health educator on campus and served as the program coordinator for student health and wellness. That position allowed her to help start and run the campus food pantry, Mountaineer Food Hub.
Spiers also was chosen as a Geiman Fellow and worked on the Junior Fellows mentor project, where students from Gunnison middle and high schools are partnered with a Western student and mentored until their senior year of high school, after which they receive a full scholarship to Western.
• • •
Shawn Roybal, a St. Michael’s High School graduate from the class of 2018 and the son of Edward and Paula Roybal, will graduate May 13 with a dual degree in aerospace and mechanical engineering, as well as a physics minor, from New Mexico State University.
Shawn has worked several internships during the past five years, including at the State Engineer's Office, BNSF Railway and Lockheed Martin. He also served several leadership roles within the Lambda Chis Alpha fraternity, including education chairman and vice president.
Shawn will begin employment with Los Alamos National Laboratory in mid-June.
• • •
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced several area students have received the National Merit Battelle Scholarship: