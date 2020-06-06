Faces & places
Although the novel coronavirus pandemic prevented members of 100 Women Who Care Santa Fe from meeting in person, they still managed to raise a significant amount of money for Esperanza Shelter.
Earlier this month, they presented a check for more than $11,000 to the organization, which provides services for hundreds of families annually that have experienced domestic violence.
u u u
The Santa Fe Community Foundation has announced a seventh round of grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund, addressing immediate needs in communities across Santa Fe, Rio Arriba, San Miguel and Mora counties.
A total of $46,000 in grants were made to the following 12 organizations:
u Dual Language Education of New Mexico
u Earth Care for what THE truck
u El Valle Women’s Collaborative
u Española Community Market
u Mora Valley Community Health Services, Inc.
u National Dance Institute of New Mexico
u New Mexico Immigrant Law Center
u Northern New Mexico College — Sostenga Farm
u Resolve
u Santa Fe Dreamers Project
u The Indigenous Knowledge Collective
u Turquoise Trail Charter School
With this round of grants and over the past two months, the COVID-19 Response Fund
has distributed nearly $720,000 to 99 organizations.
To apply to the COVID-19 Response Fund, visit santafecf.org/nonprofits/grantseekers.
Tax-deductible donations can be made at SantaFeCF.org, by calling 505-988-9715 or by texting “covid” to 505-333-4714.
Education standouts
The following Santa Fe residents were honored recently by Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colo.: Aydin Gates received the Crown-Goodman Presidential Scholarship, Carly Bonwell received the Outstanding Senior Academic Award in Environmental Studies and Pema Baldwin received the Cutler Publications Award.
u u u
The following Santa Fe students recently were named to the Dean’s List at Northeastern University in Boston for the spring semester: Sarah Kushner, who is majoring in behavioral neuroscience; Rachel Stumbo, who is majoring in business administration; and Zoe Unverferth, who is majoring in communication studies and theater.
u u u
The following area students were named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Eastern New Mexico University:
Los Alamos: Lily Johnson, Hannah Morgan, Charles Christensen, Sean Collins, Amanda Mcmillan, Casey Trujillo
Santa Fe: Larissa Aragon, Jasmine Baez, Veronica Burrola, Jared Jones
Edgewood: Cameron Colson, Nathaniel Minton, Marilyn Upchurch, Victoria Strickland
Las Vegas, N.M.: John Linzie, Dolores Lopez, Ruby Martinez, Zant Zamora
Española: Chloe Fell, Richard Sandoval
Pecos: Natalie Franco
u u u
Several local students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City: Derek Kober, Sarah Lott, Evan Oro, Jesse Prime, Claire Ticknor and Catherine Rousculp of Los Alamos, and Isaac Shelton of Santa Fe.
u u u
Jack Geurts of Santa Fe graduated from the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt., last month with a Bachelor of Science in parks, recreation and tourism.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.