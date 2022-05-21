Faces & places
The Solace Crisis Treatment Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and recently celebrated Executive Director María José Rodríguez-Cádiz's 20th anniversary with the organization. She has been in its top position for 11 years.
Solace was facing a leadership crisis in June 2011 when its previous executive director resigned.
Board members reached out to Rodríguez-Cádiz and asked her to step in as the interim director while they conducted a replacement search, Solace said in a news release. She did not initially want the position but was persuaded by the board chairperson.
Two days after she accepted the position, however, the board encouraged her to close the agency due to financial concerns.
Rodríguez-Cádiz argued the board had not hired her to close the agency and asked for a chance to keep it going. She was familiar with its government contracts, which would be paid that October.
She also argued they could not close down a 40-year-old crisis treatment center because of a three-month deficit; they owed it to all of their stakeholders to explore every possibility for staying open.
Her challenge was to keep the center running for the next three months.
She had tough choices to make: Some employees had to be let go and others had to reduce their hours; jobs were reduced to a minimum to keep programs alive. She and other managers delayed paying themselves until the cash flow was stabilized.
Other challenges hit Solace during this time, including flooding twice. Rodríguez-Cádiz used the challenges as a way to engage the community, asking for its help to save Solace. The effort was successful, the organization said, and Rodríguez-Cádiz has remained an effective executive director.
• • •
Lorin Abbey, a trustee of the Museum of New Mexico Foundation, has been appointed as chair of the Advancement Committee for the New Mexico History Museum.
Abbey is a fourth-generation New Mexican and brings a wealth of experience in fundraising, public relations and marketing to support the statewide mission and vision of the museum, covering all areas and cultures of New Mexico. Abbey is also an award-winning associate broker with Sotheby’s International Realty.
Education standouts
Bianca Foppert of Santa Fe, a student at Georgia College & State University, and Sarah Frazier of Taos, who attends the University of New Mexico, recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
• • •
Jamie Lund of Santa Fe is graduating from Utah State University in Logan, Utah, with a Bachelor of Science in communicative disorders and deaf education.
• • •
ARTsmart has announced that Jadyn Taylor is the recipient of the 2022 Art Changes Lives Scholarship. Jadyn is a 2022 graduate of Mandela International Magnet School and plans to study photography at the Rochester Institute of Technology. The first-year scholarship is for $5,000, and the following three years are for $1,500 each year, for a total of $9,500. ARTsmart is a local nonprofit providing visual arts education.
• • •
Del Norte Credit Union has announced that the Venessa Valerio Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Chicqueeta Whitaker, a second-time recipient of the $1,000 award. Whitaker is pursuing her registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing degree at Northern New Mexico College.
• • •
The Del Norte LOV (Living Our Vision) Foundation, a nonprofit associated with Del Norte Credit Union, has awarded scholarships to 11 graduating seniors.
Ten seniors are set to receive $1,000 each, and one student is set to receive a $3,000 award.
Following are the recipients:
- Marissa S. Abeyta, Española Valley High School.
- Ryan Aldaz, Los Alamos High School.
- Elise M. Chavez, Los Alamos High School.
- Lily Clark, Santa Fe Waldorf High School.
- Sofia M. Enriquez, Los Alamos High School.
- Isabella A. Espinoza, McCurdy Charter School.
- Annisa F. Herrera, Pojoaque Valley High School.
- Chantal A. Morales, Española Valley High School.
- Alexis C. Prieto, Mandela International Magnet School.
- Megan M. Suazo, Española Valley High School.
- Katherine G. Whitley, Los Alamos High School.
• • •
Carmen Moses of Santa Fe was named the recipient of the Thomas E. Meehan Prize in Creative Writing at Hamilton College's annual Class & Charter Day, held May 10. Hamilton is in Clinton, N.Y. The prize is awarded to two juniors who have distinguished themselves in creative writing. Moses is a graduate of the New Mexico School for the Arts.
• • •
The following area students have been named to the Dean's List at Southern New Hampshire University:
- Antoinette Patnode of Santa Fe.
- Dannielle Clark of Los Alamos.
- Chastity Garcia of Las Vegas.
Several area students also were named to Southern New Hampshire University's President's List:
- Lisa Kelsey of Edgewood.
- Debra Roberts of Santa Fe.
- Len Taylor of Santa Fe.
- Alex Perea-Angles of Las Vegas.
- Jacob Lucero of Santa Fe.
- Sean Reardon of Edgewood.
- Cassandra Reed of Santa Fe.
- Jonathan Guise of Los Alamos.
- Ally Dillane of Los Alamos.
- Eileen Ceballos of Santa Fe.
- Eva Hill of Pecos.
- Tara White of Edgewood.