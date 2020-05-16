Faces & places
Winners of the Mayor’s Cup Poetry Contest, sponsored by the Santa Fe Public Library and Mayor Alan Webber, recently were honored by the mayor and City Council.
The competition had the theme “What Santa Fe Means To Me — Especially Now.” For a complete list of participants and examples of their work, visit tinyurl.com/ycxpuexf.
Following are the winners:
Ages 7-10: Asher Gonzales, first place; Juliette Anderson, second place; Sierena Rodriguez, third place.
Ages 11-13: Leo Unzicker, first place; Hazel Hitt, second place; Rosetta Uberuaga, third place.
Ages 14-18: Chloe Lieberman, first place; Alexandra Sandoval, second place; Aiden Leon, third place.
Adult: Jennifer Kusiak, first place; Owen Laurion, second place; Michelle Chavez, third place.
Education standouts
Margaret M. Hickey of Santa Fe, a graduate of St. Michael’s High School, is graduating this month from Loyola University’s New Orleans College of Law cum laude, with a certificate in taxation and law, technology and entrepreneurship.
At Loyola, Hickey served as the 2019-20 editor-in-chief for the Loyola Journal of Public Interest Law.
Hickey will be attending New York University School of law to obtain her master’s degree in taxation in the fall. She intends to take the New Mexico bar exam and practice in her hometown.
Hickey is the daughter of John M. and Sharon Salazar Hickey and granddaughter of Pat and Sadie Salazar.
u u u
Kirsten Sweers of Santa Fe graduated with a Bachelor of Science in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Tampa in Florida.
u u u
Three graduating high school seniors from Santa Fe were awarded $2,500 National Merit Scholarships. Shannon F. Murray of Santa Fe Preparatory School plans to study education. Etta C. Pope of the Academy for Technology and the Classics is considering a degree in biomedical engineering. Abigail K. Wilcox is thinking of a career in biology.
They are among 2,500 scholarship winners chosen from a field of 15,000 finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
u u u
Jana Taylor of Santa Fe has earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City.
u u u
The J. Robert Oppenheimer Memorial Committee has announced the winners of the 2020 scholarship awards for Northern New Mexico seniors.
Following are the scholarship winners:
Capital High School: Oscar Sandoval Torres received a scholarship in memory of Nicholas C. Metropolis for outstanding promise in the mathematical sciences.
Santa Fe High School:
Oisin O’Connell received a scholarship in memory of Satch Cowan, funded by the Delle Foundation for exceptional promise in science or medicine.
Maya Holder received a scholarship funded by Enterprise Bank and Trust for exceptional promise of future contributions to society.
Zoe Dukeminier received a scholarship sponsored by the New Mexico Consortium for exceptional promise of future contributions and because she plans to attend a New Mexico institution.
Los Alamos High School:
Lillian Petersen received the J. Robert Oppenheimer Memorial Scholarship funded by the memorial committee, which is awarded to one student for outstanding promise in science and mathematics.
Cinlong Huang received a scholarship in memory of Nancy Laubach Freed for outstanding academic achievements.
Talia Ben-Naim received a scholarship in memory of Mary and Harold Argo for outstanding promise in the arts or sciences.
Dimitri Lopez received a scholarship in memory of Nicholas C. Metropolis for outstanding promise in the mathematical sciences.
Allison Peterson received a scholarship in memory of Rosalie Heller for an excellent academic record and a significant interest in classical music.
Sarah Crotzer received a scholarship funded by the New Mexico Consortium for exceptional promise of future contributions and plans to attend a New Mexico school.
Ellie Oldham received a scholarship funded by the Los Alamos High School Class of 1969 for intent to excel in teaching at the K-12 level.
u u u
Carmen Moses of Santa Fe was awarded the Adam Gordon Poetry Prize for first-year students at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y. The prize is awarded for the best poem submitted by a member of the first-year class. Moses is a graduate of New Mexico School for the Arts.
u u u
The Santa Fe County Farm and Livestock Bureau has chosen James Trey Mitchell for the $2,000 Bud Hagerman Memorial Scholarship. Mitchell is a 2020 graduate of Moriarty High School. He is the son of Grant and Connie Mitchell of Lamy.
Mitchell will be attending Clarendon College in Texas with a major in ranch management.
He has been active in FFA, 4-H, the Rodeo Club and the National Honor Society.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.