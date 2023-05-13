Faces & places

Don Miller of Santa Fe will be among seven New Mexicans working throughout the summer and beyond to improve the walkability of their communities through the New Mexico State Walking College, a joint effort between AARP New Mexico and America Walks to offer a six-month, distance-learning fellowship program for people interested in advocating to make their communities more walkable.

Participants, known as fellows, will complete a series of modules covering leadership development, coalition-building, walkable community design, local public policy, and strategic planning. The program is part of AARP’s Livable Communities initiative. 

