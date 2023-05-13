Junior dancers from Santa Fe’s local dance studio, Dance Station, took home top honors recently at the Rio Grande Dance Classic. Performing ballroom, Latin and swing dance styles, some of these dancers earned perfect scores, some accomplished personal goals, and everyone had a blast. Shown in the top row: Rhea Regan, Malcolm Crocker and Finn Maurice; bottom row: Vivian Cooper and Abigail Miller.
Don Miller of Santa Fe will be among seven New Mexicans working throughout the summer and beyond to improve the walkability of their communities through the New Mexico State Walking College, a joint effort between AARP New Mexico and America Walks to offer a six-month, distance-learning fellowship program for people interested in advocating to make their communities more walkable.
Participants, known as fellows, will complete a series of modules covering leadership development, coalition-building, walkable community design, local public policy, and strategic planning. The program is part of AARP’s Livable Communities initiative.
Miller has been an avid hiker and outdoorsman since he was a boy, and since retiring served as a volunteer with the North Country National Scenic Trail Association before moving to Santa Fe in 2020. Now here in the Southwest, he is climbing as many of Colorado’s 14'ers as possible.
“I look forward to improving walkability, especially for persons with mobility challenges, in Santa Fe and beyond,” he said in a news release.
The remaining New Mexico State Walking College Fellows:
Desiree Rangel of Sunland Park.
Dennis Filipe Jr. of Acoma Pueblo.
Nadine Kowice of Laguna and Acoma pueblos.
Maria Tsethlikai of Jemez Pueblo.
Mario Hooee of Zuni Pueblo.
Yvonne Allbritton-Chapman of Socorro.
The instructional content includes online study materials, videoconference discussion forums with other fellows, and community assignments. Each fellow will receive one-on-one coaching from a Personal Mentor to assist them in developing a Walking Action Plan for their community.
Education standouts
Alexandra M. Walpin, a student at Santa Fe Preparatory School who plans a career in performing arts, recently was awarded a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship from the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
• • •
Monica Rose Harmon of Santa Fe is set to graduate from the University of Georgia's Class of 2023 with a Master of Natural Resources.
• • •
Ethan Nopah (Diné) of Gallup, a junior pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in cinematic arts and technology at the Institute of American Indian Arts, was recently named the 2023 IAIA Student of the Year.
Nopah graduated from Hiroshi Miyamura High School in May 2020. In 2022, he was awarded a George R.R. Martin Literary Foundation Scholarship, the Proven Storyteller Scholarship.
Nopah, who releases his films under the unassuming name Nobody Films, is now an intern with Martin’s Stagecoach Foundation.
• • •
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recently announced two New Mexico students were amonth the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. The New Mexico scholars are Brian L. Han of Los Alamos High School and Emma Elizabeth Clayton of The ASK Academy in Rio Rancho.