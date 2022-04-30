Faces & places
Las Campanas Community Funds has donated a record-breaking $500,000 to 35 area nonprofits in Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico.
Area nonprofits receiving grants included the following:
- Adelante Program at Santa Fe Public Schools.
- Bag ‘n Hand Food Pantry.
- Bienvenidos Outreach.
- Breakthrough Santa Fe.
- Caregiver Wellness Retreat.
- CASA First.
- Casa Milagro.
- College and Career Plaza.
- Communities In Schools.
- Cooking with Kids.
- Esperanza Shelter.
- The Food Depot.
- Gerard’s House.
- Girls Inc.
- Interfaith Community Shelter.
- Kitchen Angels.
- La Familia Medical Center.
- Life Link.
- Literacy Volunteers of Santa Fe.
- National Dance Institute of New Mexico.
- Punching Out Parkinson’s.
- Reading Quest.
- Resolve.
- Santa Fe Alliance for Science.
- Santa Fe Children’s Museum.
- Santa Fe Community Foundation.
- Santa Fe Mountain Center.
- Solace Crisis Treatment Center.
- Southwestern College-Tierra Nueva Counseling Center.
- St. Elizabeth Shelters.
- STEM Santa Fe.
- The Sky Center.
- Villages of Santa Fe.
- Youth Shelters and Family Services.
- YouthWorks.
• • •
Linda T. Zagzebski of Santa Fe, a professor in the Department of Philosophy at the University of Oklahoma, recently was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
Founded in 1780, the academy convenes leaders from various fields to "examine new ideas, address issues of importance to the nation and the world," it said in a news release.
Education standouts
The Leopold Writing Program has announced the winners of its 2022 essay contest, in which kids were asked to write about actions they have taken to care for the land or counteract climate change.
Almost 200 middle and high school students from around New Mexico entered the contest. The first-place essayists in each of the three grade categories will each receive a $750 cash prize, and all honorable mentions will receive a $50 cash prize. All winners also will receive environmental books.
Seventh grader Alex Hanna, a home-schooled student in Albuquerque, was the winning essayist for grades 6 and 7. Honorable mentions were awarded to seventh grader Aditya Viswanathan at Los Alamos Middle School and Stella Giorgetti, a seventh grader at La Mariposa Montessori School in Santa Fe.
Timothy Ryer at Mandela International Magnet School in Santa Fe was the first-place essayist for grades 8 and 9. Eighth grader Mia Schleman at Mandela and Taos High School freshman Kalila Ko of Tres Piedras both received honorable mentions.
The winning essayist in grades 10 and 12 was Eliot Patton, a sophomore at Bosque School in Albuquerque. Honorable mentions went to junior Isabella McTeigue at Los Alamos High School and senior Matthew Oschwald at The Estancia Valley Classical Academy in Edgewood.
• • •
Theo Kutsko, a senior at New Mexico School for the Arts, is one of 20 finalists set to compete at this year’s Enchantment Awards. The statewide competition highlights the best in high school musical performances. Contestants will compete May 7 to represent New Mexico in this year’s Jimmy Awards in June in New York City.
Kutsko is the current city of Santa Fe Melissa Engestrom Awardee of the Mayor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts. Kutsko has performed in many productions, including shows at the Santa Fe Opera, New Mexico School for the Arts, Santa Fe Youth Collaborative Theatre and Santa Fe Performing Arts. They currently play piano and sing weekly at Vanessie in Santa Fe.
• • •
Alicia Gettler, a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte, was named the 2022 State Youth of the Year.
Gettler was recognized for her character, leadership skills and willingness to give back to her community. She competed against three other Boys & Girls Club teens from Las Cruces, Albuquerque and Farmington, and was awarded a $2,500 college scholarship. She will represent New Mexico at the Southwest Regional Conference in Dallas in June to compete for a $40,000 scholarship and a chance to move forward to the national level.
Gettler is a student leader at Monte del Sol Charter School, where she advocates for greater mental health awareness among young people. She plans to attend the University of New Mexico in the fall to pursue a degree in music education.
• • •
The Santa Fe school board recently presented 15 New Mexico School Boards Association Excellence in Student Achievement Awards.
The recipients included the following:
- Georgia Baca, principal of E.J. Martinez Elementary School.
- Terry Bryant, director of assessment and accountability.
- Lina Dominguez, kitchen manager at Atalaya Elementary School.
- Cody Dynarski, public information officer.
- Rita Hemmig, school counselor at César Chávez Elementary School.
- Yolanda Jacobs, a transportation driver for 20 years.
- Kristen Lewis, instructional specialist.
- Christopher Lopez, in his second year as principal at Gonzales Community School.
- Peter McWain, executive director of curriculum and instruction.
- Mandela International Magnet School.
- Office of Student Wellness.
- Daniel Pastrana, elementary bilingual coach in the Language and Culture Department.
- Santa Fe House and Senate Legislative Delegations.
- Barbara Teterycz, computer science teacher at Capital High School.
- Felicia Torres, in her third year as principal of Amy Biehl Community School.
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. recently released the names of about 1,000 distinguished high school seniors who have won corporate-sponsored scholarships financed by 136 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations. Most of these awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year.
Following are scholarship winners in New Mexico:
- Portia J. Bryce, Albuquerque Academy, Novartis Scholarship.
- Cinyoung Huang, Los Alamos High School, Battelle Scholarship.
- Phillip L. Ionkov, Los Alamos High School, Battelle Scholarship.
- Olivia N. Koo, Los Alamos High School, Battelle Scholarship.
- Kathryn M. Osburn, Los Alamos High School, Battelle Scholarship.
- Aaron M. Philip, Los Alamos High School, Battelle Scholarship.
- Kamaya D. Ronning, Los Alamos High School, Battelle Scholarship.
- Reilly R. Brislawn, Santa Fe Preparatory School, Battelle Scholarship.
- Jennie W. Gao, Los Alamos High School, Battelle Scholarship.
• • •
A Los Alamos High School team won this year's Supercomputing Challenge in the state, in which middle school and high school students demonstrated programming skills and research to complete projects. New Mexico School for the Arts students came in second.
Scholarships worth $19,200 were awarded to students planning to enroll in New Mexico Tech, the University of New Mexico and Central New Mexico Community College.
Many other awards were distributed, ranging from $50 per team member for finishing the academic marathon to team prizes of up to $1,000 for first place and additional prizes for other categories such as teamwork, technical writing, programming ability and community impact.
- First place: Los Alamos High School, Developing a Control Algorithm and Simulation for Vector Controlled Rockets. Team members include Daniel Kim and Andres Iturregui.
- Second place: New Mexico School for the Arts, Modeling Smoke Plume Dynamics from Imagery. Team members include Django Beaudoin, Elisea Jackson, Madelyn Kingston and Lexington Smith.
- Third place: La Cueva High School, DNA Methylation with Machine Learning: Prediction of Alzheimer’s Disease and Novel Gene Therapeutics. Team members include Aditya Koushik and Abitpal Gyawali.