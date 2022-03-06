Faces & places
Bandelier National Monument announced Friday its natural resources program manager, Sarah Milligan, has been named the recipient of the 2022 Dorothy Hoard Stewardship Award by the Friends of Bandelier.
Dorothy Hoard, who established the nonprofit group that supports activities at Bandelier, was a historian, preservationist and environmentalist who died in 2014, the monument said in a news release. The award in her name was established to recognize those who devote time and effort in the pursuit of environmental stewardship at Bandelier and in the surrounding areas.
The recipient sponsors a $1,000 volunteer project that will be funded by the Friends of Bandelier.
Milligan grew up in Michigan with a love of the outdoors. She joined the Navy and then decided to become a park ranger. Her first job with the National Park Service was a seasonal position in fire. She later returned to school to obtain a master’s degree in environmental science and wildlife management.
She joined Bandelier in 2009. Her day often starts before the sun comes up, overseeing a bird banding project with multiple volunteers. She also is involved in beaver reintroductions.
“The most important part of my job is figuring out what we need to do to preserve a healthy diversity of species in Bandelier and in the Jemez Mountains as more and more species become threatened or endangered," Milligan said in a statement. "What can we do to help?”
The Life Center Foundation, which has worked to help improve the lives of thousands of at-risk children and teens in New Mexico for 40 years, has announced the finalists for its 2022 Leadership Award. The winning nonprofit organization will receive $20,00.
Runners-up also will receive grants, the foundation said in a news release.
The foundation has provided nearly $450,000 in awards to more than 80 nonprofits serving high-risk youth since 2002.
The winner of this year's award will be announced March 10.
The finalists are:
- Communities in Schools.
- Youth Shelters and Family Services.
- Cooking With Kids.
- Santa Fe Youth Symphony.
The 2022 Leadership Award Sponsors are:
- Anne Hillerman.
- Century Bank.
- CRI CPAS & Associates.
- Elizabeth A. Sackler.
- Engel Law Firm.
- Enterprise Bank & Trust.
- Lisa & Leonard Galante.
- New Mexico Bank & Trust.
- Moon Mountain Foundation.
- The Owings Gallery.
- Palace Prime Santa Fe.
The American Craft Council, a national nonprofit, has named Terri Greeves of Santa Fe one of its fellows for 2022. Greeves is a bead artists who works in the Kiowa tradition.
The council said in a news release Greeves was born on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming, where her mother ran a trading post. After graduating from the University of California, Santa Cruz, Greeves began her career as a beadworker and won Best of Show at the Santa Fe Indian Market in 1999.
Greeves' work is included in the collections of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, the British Museum, the Heard Museum, the Brooklyn Art Museum and the Museum of Arts and Design.
Greeves and the organization's other honorees for the year will be celebrated during a virtual ceremony Sept. 15.
Kareem James Abu-Zeid, a translator and writer who lives in Lamy, has been named as a finalist in the 2022 Pen America Literary Awards. He is one of five nominees for an award in the Poetry in Translation category, which comes with a $3,000 prize.
Abu-Zeid translated Exhausted on the Cross by Palestinian poet Najwan Darwish (New York Review Books) into English from Arabic.
He has received numerous awards for his work in nearly two decades.
Education standouts
James Contreras of Santa Fe, who attends the University of New Mexico, recently was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
