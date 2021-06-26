Education standouts
The J. Robert Oppenheimer Memorial Committee has announced the winners of the 2021 scholarship awards for Northern New Mexico High School seniors. committee has awarded over 235 scholarships and other awards totaling more than $630,000 since the program was begun in 1984.
The scholarship program is supported by several limited-term endowments; numerous small, individual donations; and major contributions from the New Mexico Consortium, the Delle Foundation and the Los Alamos High School Class of 1969.
Following are this year's selected students:
- Leah Trujillo of Pojoaque High School: Oppenheimer scholarship sponsored by the New Mexico Consortium, for a promising student who plans to attend an in-state school.
- Jeraldine De Los Santos of Capital High School: Michael and Mary Lou Williams Scholarship, for a student who shows promise of future contributions to society.
- Mikayla Mutz of Santa Fe High School: Oppenheimer Scholarship in Memory of Satch Cowan and funded by the Delle Foundation, for a student who shows proise in science or medicine.
- Bella Root of Santa Fe High: Oppenheimer Scholarship in Memory of Nicholas C. Metropolis, for a student who shows promise in mathematical sciences.
- Filippo Delzanno of Los Alamos High School: Oppenheimer Memorial Scholarship, funded by the J. Robert Oppenheimer Memorial Committee, for a student who shows promise in science and math.
- Karin Ebey of Los Alamos High: Oppenheimer Scholarship in Memory of Juliamarie Langham Grilly.
- William McTeigue of Los Alamos High: Oppenheimer Scholarship in Memory Nancy Laubach Freed, for a student who shows promise in arts or sciences.
- Anthony Lestone of Los Alamos High: Oppenheimer Scholarship in Memory of Nicholas C. Metropolis, for a student who shows promise in mathematical sciences.
- Ursula Coe of Los Alamos High: Oppenheimer Scholarship in memory of Rosalie Heller, for a student with an interest in classical music.
- Ethan Jones of Los Alamos High: Oppenheimer Scholarship funded by the New Mexico Consortium, for a promising student who plans to attend an in-state school.
- Logan Black of Los Alamos High: Oppenheimer Scholarship funded by the Los Alamos High School Class of 1969, awarded to a senior who demonstrates the intent to excel in teaching at the K-12 level.
