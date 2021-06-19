Faces & places
Northern New Mexico authors Mary Lou Cooper, Jennifer Edelson, Carrie Ishee, Tara Lumpkin, Mary Morris, Sharon Niederman and Claudette Sutton were among the winners in the National Federation of Presswomen's annual awards for writing excellence.
Sherri Burr, president of New Mexico Press Women, congratulated the New Mexico winners, calling it an affirmation of the talent within the state.
"With fourteen first-place awards out of a total of 37 awards, New Mexican communicators made an outstanding showing in the 2021 National Federation of Press Womens Communications Contest," she said in a news release. "Our state continues to be a mecca for supporting women and men seeking to demonstrate their highest potential in a broad range of communications activities."
Education standouts
The following students received their Bachelor of Arts degrees from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash.:
- Erica Keevama of San Ildefonso Pueblo, a graduate of Los Alamos High School.
- Rebecca Soifer of Santa Fe, a graduate of Desert Academy.
Two local students at the school also earned academic distinction for the most recent semester.
- Mia Carswell of Santa Fe, a graduate of Desert Academy.
- Nicholas Rogers of Santa Fe, a graduate of the Academy for Technology and the Classics.
• • •
Brianne Ashley Catron of Santa Fe earned a master's degree in education of the deaf from McDaniel College in Westminster, Md.
• • •
Rue Allison of Santa Fe, a biology/health major at Grove City College in Grove City, Pa., has been named to the Dean's List with Distinction for the spring 2021 semester. Rue is a 2018 graduate of Veritas Scholars Academy.
• • •
Alyvia Hogan of Santa Fe was named to the DePauw University Dean's List for spring 2021. DePauw is in Greencastle, Ind.
• • •
Carlos Andres Vazquez Baur of Santa Fe graduated in May from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash., with a Bachelor of Science in math and computer science.
• • •
The Del Norte LOV (Living Our Vision) Foundation, associated with Del Norte Credit Union, has awarded $1,000 scholarships to the following students:
- Juan Branch, Española Valley High School.
- Sylvia Davis, St. Michael’s High School.
- Ashlyn Flores, Pecos High School.
- Andrew Garcia, Pojoaque Valley High School.
- Sheyenne Hoskisson, Santa Fe High School.
- Isaiah Maestas, Escalante High School.
- Jayla Martinez, St. Michael’s High School.
- Olivia Rodriguez-Cantrell, McCurdy Charter School.
- Rylen Potter, a home school student at Rocky Mountain Academy in Cimarron.
- Andrew West/Watson, Los Alamos High School.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.