Weddings & anniversaries
Blair 50th
William and Evelyn Blair celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday at a private event in Albuquerque with family.
They were married at 4 p.m. June 10, 1972, at the Calvary Episcopal Church in Danvers, Mass.
William "Bill" Blair was a lifelong educator who taught at New Mexico Tech, Northern Arizona University, the University of New Mexico and Kansas State University. He also spent 32 years working at the state Public Education Department. Evelyn (Watson) Blair worked in banking and she spent more than 20 years working at the New Mexico Commission for the Blind.
The Blairs are retired and live in Albuquerque. They have three children: Elisa Blair Pickette and her husband, Jon Pickette; Sarah Blair and her partner, Brian Dawson; and John Blair and his husband, Billy Black. They have four grandchildren: Alexis, Cade, Brody and Luke.
Faces & places
PhoebeSnow Desatoff, a Scottish Highland dancer, represented New Mexico at the Southwest Regional Championships recently in Houston. After many years of dedicated practice and travel to numerous competitions, PhoebeSnow, a fifth grader at Santa Fe Waldorf School, clinched the regional championship for her age division.
She will compete for the honor of U.S. champion at the Highland Dance National Championships in Madison, Wis., in July.
Scottish Highland dancing is a celebration of the Scottish spirit. The dances are a combination of strength, agility, precision and movement.
Coming from a long line of Scots, PhoebeSnow has been dancing since age 2 and began competing at age 5. She dances with the Highland Dance Albuquerque dance group.
• • •
Opera’s loss is the justice system’s gain.
As a classically trained soprano, Kim Chavez-Cook of Santa Fe was on track to forge a career as an opera singer. Instead, she received the prestigious Driscoll Award this month for her dedication and excellence in working to advance criminal justice. The Driscoll is the highest award of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, and Chavez-Cook was selected by the 30 prior recipients.
While training in classical music, Chavez-Cook realized she wanted to make the world a better place, so she changed her focus to social justice issues and attended law school.
Chavez-Cook is the top appellate lawyer for the Law Offices of the Public Defender and has served on the Sentencing Commission and Supreme Court Rules committees. She lobbies on justice issues at the Legislature.
New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association President Angelica Hall said in a statement Chavez-Cook “is an incredible force before the courts and at the Roundhouse, tirelessly working to promote good laws that protect New Mexicans and to halt bad laws that are ill-advised.”
Chavez-Cook lives in Santa Fe with her husband, Tasio Carlsen, and their 3-year-old son, Logan.
• • •
The Santa Fe Community Foundation has made three rounds of emergency wildfire relief grants through its Community Resiliency Fund totaling $135,000. The grants support nonprofit organizations in Mora and San Miguel counties that are providing critical services to families affected by the ongoing Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
Nonprofit grantees include:
- Animal Welfare Coalition of Northeastern New Mexico
- Chainbreaker Collective
- Collins Lake Ranch
- El Centro Family Health
- Heart of David Worship Center
- HELP New Mexico Inc.
- Mainstreet Las Vegas
- Mainstreet Mora
- Mora Valley Community Health Services
- Project: Camp
- Samaritan House
- St. Vincent De Paul
- Sunrise Kiwanis
• • •
Las Cumbres Community Service recently received a $2,500 grant from Española State Farm agents Donna Casados and Manuel Valdez in support of its Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program. The funding will help provide direct assistance for program participants.
• • •
In response to the wildfires that have ravaged New Mexico, the Sierra Club nationally raised over $25,000 from member donations to benefit the Las Vegas Community Fund. Sierra Club-Rio Grande Chapter Executive Committee Member Anita Gonzales authored a national email and blog relating her experience as an evacuee from Las Vegas, N.M., where her family has resided for generations.
• • •
Bette Korber, a virologist at Los Alamos National Laboratory with many honors for her groundbreaking work in HIV and COVID-19 research, has been honored by her doctoral alma mater, the California Institute of Technology, for her lifetime achievements.
In the same week, she also won a New Mexico Music Award (World Music category) for a song she wrote and performed, honoring ancient trees, set to an 18th-century Irish ballad.
Education standouts
Rue Allison of Santa Fe recently earned Bachelor of Science in biology/health from Grove City College in Pennsylvania. She also was named to the school's Dean's List with High Distinction for the spring 2022 semester.
• • •
Abigail Sharpless of Santa Fe was honored at Youngstown State University in Ohio earlier this spring for serving as a Presidential Mentor. Sharpless is an anthropology major. Presidential Mentors is a student leadership team that meets monthly with President Jim Tressel to provide input on critical campus issues.
• • •
Emily King of Santa Fe, a senior majoring in English, was named to the spring 2022 Dean's Honor Roll at Abilene Christian University in Texas.
• • •
Alejandra Slentz of Santa Fe was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester at Midway University in Kentucky.
• • •
Emmaline Miller of Taos, an art history major, has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Vermont.
Elizabeth Beall of Santa Fe graduated from the school with a Bachelor of Science in environmental sciences.
• • •
Andrew R. Collins of Los Alamos, who is considering a career in politics, won a National Merit Texas Tech University Scholarship.
• • •
Eric Robert Cool of Santa Fe was named to the Dean's List for spring 2022 at Iowa State University.
• • •
Hannah Giles of Santa Fe was named to Samford University's Dean's List for the 2022 spring semester. Samford is in Birmingham, Ala.
• • •
Cristina Bode of Santa Fe has received a Master of Science from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
• • •
The following area students graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in spring 2022:
- Marjorie Apodaca of Edgewood.
- Christian Loredo of Santa Fe.
- Adam Muller of Santa Fe.
- Norma Allen of Edgewood.
- Cindy Brannon-Gonzales of Santa Fe.
- Sean Collins of Los Alamos.
- Rebecca Bond of Edgewood.
- Celina Lavadie of Taos.
- Marilyn Upchurch of Edgewood.
- Cassandra Petrofes of Santa Fe.
- Kayla Martinez of Chimayó.
- Michelle Tapia of Ribera.
- David Lerner of Taos.
- Christina Streit of Ranchos de Taos.
- Melissa Blaylock of Santa Fe.
- Anissa Evans of Santa Fe.
- Desirae Gomez of Santa Cruz.
- Matthew Williams of Taos.
- Eliana Albright of Los Alamos.
- Erica Gutierrez of Albuquerque.
- Kathleen Gentry of Santa Fe.
- Nicholas Genovese of Chama.
- Kathy Valdez of Española.
The following students were named to ENMU's Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester:
- Eliana Albright of Los Alamos.
- Elizabeth Chapman of Los Alamos.
- Sean Collins of Los Alamos.
- Christina Glasener of Santa Fe.
- Jayden Lucero of Stanley.
- Kayla Martinez of Chimayó.
- Nathaniel Minton of Edgewood.
- Leander Murphy of Los Alamos.
- Taylor Salazar of Santa Fe.
- Marilyn Upchurch of Edgewood.