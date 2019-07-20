Celebrations, July 21, 2019

Faces and places
State Speaker of the House Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, has been selected for one of 24 national Aspen Institute-Rodel Fellowships in Public Leadership. The program aims to bring together elected officials who have shown an ability to work across party lines. Egolf was nominated for the fellowship by Tobias Read, the state treasurer of Oregon.
The 24-month fellowship program consists of three weekend-long seminars, generally held in Aspen, Colo.
Education standouts
Cadet Antonio Rubel Garcia, son of Anthony and Yolanda Garcia of Santa Fe, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on May 25.
Garcia graduated from St. Michael’s High School in 2015. While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in electrical engineering. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Engineers Branch.
During his pinning ceremony, Antonio Rubel Garcia received his second lieutenant bars for the first time. His father, Maj. Anthony Garcia, administered the oath of commissioned officers, and his mother and cousin, Cristianna, pinned the bars on his jacket shoulder epaulet. His first salute was to his cousin’s husband, Capt. Kevin Papke.
He was scheduled to report to Fort Leonard Wood on July 8 for the Basic Officer Leader Course. Upon completion, he will report to Fort Hood, Texas, to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Calvary Division for his first assignment.
• • •
Sierra Lindsey Biscello of Taos is taking part this month in the International Writing Program’s Between the Lines: Peace and the Writing Experience program at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, a UNESCO City of Literature.
Between the Lines is a prestigious creative writing and cultural exchange program for students age 15 to 18, hosted by the International Writing Program in collaboration with the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. State Department, according to a news release.
• • •
Monika Gutierrez Brito and Vanessa Gutierrez Riboni, daughters of Rick Gutierrez and Jane Gutierrez (deceased), received their master’s degrees May 9 from New Mexico Highlands University-Rio Rancho Branch. Both graduated with honors.
Monika earned her degree in social work and is presently working with the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department. Vanessa earned her degree in curriculum and instruction and is employed by the Rio Rancho Public Schools, where she teaches fifth grade. Monika and Vanessa were born and raised in Santa Fe and currently live in Rio Rancho.