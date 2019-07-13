Weddings & anniversaries
LaMonica, Solberg
Laura LaMonica and Dr. Robert Solberg of Virginia were married June 29 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, with a reception at the Gerald Peters Gallery.
The Rev. Chris Pollard of McLean, Va., officiated the wedding ceremony.
The bride has deep family roots in Santa Fe. Her great-great-grandparents were Elise Bandelier — a niece of Adolph Bandelier — and Henry Kaune, a merchant who started the Kaune’s grocery store on the Plaza. The couple had seven children, including LaMonica’s great-grandmother Felicitas Kaune. As she was growing up, she came to Santa Fe for long visits.
Many of her relatives were baptized at the cathedral nearly a century ago.
LaMonica’s brothers, Robert and Gabriel, walked her down the aisle in place of her father, Jay LaMonica, who died three years ago. Her daughter, Eloise Josephine, 7, was a junior bridesmaid. Eloise’s cousin Carolynne served as the flower girl, while cousins Theodore and Conor were ring bearers, and cousin Jack was an altar boy. The children all enjoyed ice cream on the Plaza after the ceremony.
Dinner and dancing followed in the courtyard at the Gerald Peters Gallery, the former home of Laura LaMonica’s great-great-grandparents.
Laura’s mother, Dr. Teri LaMonica, the granddaughter of Felicitas Kaune, gave the wedding toast.
New babies
Jeriah Nehemiah Romero
Britni Romero (Montoya) and William Romero welcomed an 8-pound baby boy, Jeriah Nehemiah Romero, on May 12. He has three brothers: Joziah, 9; Malakhi, 5; and Matthias, 3. His grandparents are Peter Montoya, Margaret and Dennis Gutierrez, and Olivia Romero, all of Santa Fe, and Billy Romero.
“We were blessed and surprised with a healthy baby boy on Mother’s Day,” the family said in an announcement.
Education standouts
Henry Sterling Baer of Santa Fe recently graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y. Baer earned a Bachelor of Science and a commission in the U.S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. Flag Merchant Marine.
The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy is a federal service academy that educates and graduates licensed Merchant Marine officers. In addition to the rigorous academic and physical requirements for admission, applicants must be nominated by their congressman or senator. Baer was nominated to the elite federal service academy by U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M.
All Merchant Marine Academy graduates earn both a bachelor’s degree and a merchant marine license and incur an obligation to serve the U.S. The majority of graduates serve as Navy reservists in the Strategic Sealift Officer Program while working aboard U.S. flag vessels. Others serve in the armed forces.
As part of his four year education, Baer spent one year training as a cadet aboard oceangoing vessels.
• • •
Alexandria Caroline Christine Chastenet de Géry of Santa Fe was awarded a Bachelor of Arts in French and French studies and international and global studies, cum laude, at the University of the South’s 2019 commencement ceremonies in May. The University of the South is in Sewanee, Tenn. Chastenet de Géry is the daughter of Rebecca Withers of Santa Fe.
• • •
Priscila Guillen of Santa Fe participated in the Bates College Junior Semester Abroad program. Guillen, a 2016 graduate of Capital High School, studied in Peru through the Institute for Study Abroad in Lima. Guillen is the daughter of Mariola Martinez of Santa Fe. She is majoring in women and gender studies and Spanish at Bates.
• • •
Maia Beingessner-Chavez, a St. Michael’s High School graduate, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Southern Utah University. Maia also was awarded the Zaphiropoulos Business Endowed Scholarship and the William H. & Patricia Child Scholarship for the upcoming junior year for her studies in economics.
• • •
Eric A Paige graduated from Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa, on May 22 as one of 336 members of the Class of 2019. Paige earned a Bachelor of Arts with honors in economics. Paige is the son of Dr. Mark E. Paige and Dr. Karen S. Paige of Santa Fe.
• • •
The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City: Edward Segura of Santa Fe, who has earned his Master of Science in information technology management; and Trenton Wooters of Santa Fe, who has earned his Bachelor of Science in network operations and security.
• • •
Michael Osborn of Santa Fe, a student at the Early College Opportunities high school, won one of the nation’s highest awards at the 2019 SkillsUSA Championships, a national showcase of career and technical education held in Louisville, Ky., in late June. Osborn earned a SkillsPoint Certificate in welding sculpture. The nonprofit SkillsUSA event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college programs.