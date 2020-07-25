Education STANDOUTS
Evan Gilbert of Santa Fe has graduated summa cum laude from Montana State University with a degree in mechanical engineering.
He is employed
at the Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Wash., as a
nuclear engineer.
Alexander Urbanak of Santa Fe is among the 2020 Gold Key Honor Society Inductees at Emerson College in College in Boston. Urbanak, a media arts production major, is a member of the Emerson College Class of 2020.
The Gold Key Honor Society is an interdisciplinary organization founded at Emerson College to recognize and encourage outstanding academic achievement.
Ani Laing of Las Vegas, N.M., recently graduated with distinction from Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington, Mass., with an Associate of Arts degree.
The following local students have earned a National Merit Scholarship sponsored by Battelle:
Apollo J. Albright of Santa Fe Preparatory School, who is planning a career in science research.
Dara A. Armstrong of Los Alamos High School, who plans to study law.
Sean M. Dougherty of Los Alamos High, who plans to study film production.
Eleanor M. Henderson of Los Alamos High, who is considering a career in international business.
Emily E. Holmes of Los Alamos High, who is planning to study anthropology.
Cinlong Huang of Los Alamos High, who plans to pursue a career in medicine.
Dmitri S. Lopez of Española, a Los Alamos High student, who plans to study computer science.
Gopal Sadananad Nadiga of Los Alamos High, who is considering a career in neuroscience.
Neha Sadasivan of Los Alamos High, who is planning to study politics.
Trystan Terrance Osburn of Los Alamos High was awarded an Honorary Merit Scholarship, which signifies that the student’s educational plans or other awards preclude receipt of a monetary scholarship.
Ethan Sena of Santa Fe has been named to the Dean’s List of distinguished students at Knox College in Galesburg, Ill., for the 2020 spring term.
