Edwin Hagenstein of Medanales recently received a gold medal in the 25th Annual Independent Publisher Book Awards for The Language of Liberty: A Citizen’s Vocabulary, named the best reference book in the annual international competition.
According to the Jenkins Group and IndependentPublisher.com, this year’s contest drew over 4,500 entries, with 430 gold, silver and bronze medals awarded.
“I think the gold medal shows that my book is one that all readers can learn from and enjoy,” Hagenstein said in a statement.
The Language of Liberty provides definitions and background information on 101 political terms, from “democracy” to “filibuster” and beyond. Hagenstein describes it as “an owner’s manual for American government.” It was published by Rootstock Publishing of Montpelier, Vt., in September 2020.
The PNM Resources Foundation announced several New Mexico nonprofits will share a total of $215,000 in grant funding for community programs that support mental health or safety education for youth. The following local organizations received 2021 Community Safety grants:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region
- Casa Milagro
- Esperanza Shelter for Battered Families Inc.
- Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails Inc
- National Dance Institute of New Mexico
- New Mexico CASA Association
- Santa Fe Children’s Museum
- Wise Fool New Mexico
- Resolve
Rian Bahran, a Los Alamos National Laboratory scientist on assignment in Washington, D.C., has received the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Public Service.
Bahran was recognized for his contributions as a senior science and policy adviser for nuclear deterrence policy from January 2019 to May 2020 and a special assistant to the under secretary of defense for policy from May 2020 to this June.
“Dr. Bahran performed with distinction during a period in which the Department of Defense implemented outcomes of the Nuclear Posture review,” the citation reads. Among his duties, he oversaw the implementation of the Nuclear Posture review.
