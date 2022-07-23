hotshots

Girl Scout Troop 10705 of Los Alamos recently nominated Santa Fe Hotshots for the 'Cookies for Hometown Heroes' program, a Girl Scout campaign that gives thanks to first responders, active military personnel and others who make an impact in our communities.

 Courtesy photo

Faces & places

The Santa Fe National Forest’s Santa Fe Hotshots recently were honored by Girl Scout Troop 10705 of Los Alamos. The troop nominated the highly trained, highly experienced firefighters for the “Cookies for Hometown Heroes” program, a Girl Scout campaign that gives thanks to first responders, active military personnel and others who make an impact in our communities.

The Girls Scouts traveled to the Santa Fe Hotshots’ home base to hand-deliver boxes of cookies and thank-you cards.

Popular in the Community