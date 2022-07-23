Faces & places
The Santa Fe National Forest’s Santa Fe Hotshots recently were honored by Girl Scout Troop 10705 of Los Alamos. The troop nominated the highly trained, highly experienced firefighters for the “Cookies for Hometown Heroes” program, a Girl Scout campaign that gives thanks to first responders, active military personnel and others who make an impact in our communities.
The Girls Scouts traveled to the Santa Fe Hotshots’ home base to hand-deliver boxes of cookies and thank-you cards.
They also recited an original poem they composed for the occasion:
Hello Santa Fe Hotshots!
You’re so hot, you can’t be stopped!
You’re the best because you soar above the rest!
You saved our state and now we give you our great thanks.
The Santa Fe Hotshots had just returned to base from an assignment on the Black Fire near Silver City. The crew has also worked on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and anticipates a busy 2022 wildfire season.
• • •
Luis Chacon of Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Applied Mathematics and Plasma Physics group is the winner of the prestigious Ernest Orlando Lawrence award for 2021.
“Luis’ computational physics algorithms have played a pivotal role in helping researchers better understand fusion processes, and are critical to the Laboratory’s mission,” lab Director Thom Mason said in a statement.
Chacon will receive the award at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., in September.
• • •
The Life Center Foundation has awarded its 2022 Leadership Award to Youth Shelters and Family Services in recognition of its programs providing shelter and food to runaway teens. The award includes $20,000. Award runner-ups include the following
- Communities in Schools.
- Cooking With Kids.
- Santa Fe Youth Symphony.
Education standouts
Kalen Melton of Los Alamos, a freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in history, was named to the school's Dean's List.
• • •
Several area students recently graduated from Oregon State University.
From Los Alamos: Joel Johnson earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science and Gustavo Rogers earned a Bachelor of Science in horticulture.
From Santa Fe: Olivia Trautschold earned a Master of Science in mechanical engineering.
• • •
Ethan Eastwood of Santa Fe recently graduated from St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y.
• • •
Althea Foster of Santa Fe, a member of the Class of 2023 at Pomfret School, a boarding high school in Pomfret, Conn., was named to the spring 2022 Honors List.
• • •
The following local students earned academic distinction at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash.:
- Gabriel Berlin, a graduate of the Ramón C. Cortines School Visual and Performing Arts in Los Angeles.
- Mia Carswell, a graduate of Desert Academy.
- Nicholas Rogers, a graduate of the Academy for Technology and the Classics.
Carswell received her Bachelor of Arts from Whitman in May.
• • •
Karen Hansen of Santa Fe received a Bachelor of Arts from Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., in May. A history major, Hansen graduated with departmental honors in history.
• • •
Gina Houk of Edgewood was honored on the spring semester Dean's List at Lewis University in Romeoville, Ill. Houk is studying organizational leadership in the College of Business.
• • •
Elizabeth Olech of Edgewood earned Dean's List honors during the spring 2022 semester at Hollins University on Roanoke, Va.
• • •
Abigail Sharpless of Santa Fe, an anthropology major, has been named to the Dean's List at Youngstown State University in Ohio for spring semester.
• • •
Amelia Beingessner-Chavez of Santa Fe was named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, N.C.
• • •
Laura McBride of Santa Fe has been named to the Dean's List at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H., for the spring 2022 semester. McBride is majoring in electrical engineering.
• • •
Colton Lake of Santa Fe has been named to the spring 2022 semester Dean's List at Adelphi University in Garden City, N.Y.
• • •
The following Santa Fe students recently graduated from Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colo.
- Pema Baldwin graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in film and media studies.
- James Broyles graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in film and media studies.
- Justice Colfax graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in environmental studies.
- Aidan Daly graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in environmental studies.
- Iona Ellsworth graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English.
- Turis Jessen graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history art.
- Dolma Rabgay graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
- Kate Schiliro graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in political science.
• • •
The following local students were named to the spring semester Dean's List at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
- Natalie Mckay Barr of Santa Fe.
- Leyla Janine Sharples of Santa Fe.
- Isaac Riley Shelton of Santa Fe.
- Catherine Julia Rousculp of Los Alamos.
- Jesse Bruce Prime of Los Alamos.
- Angelina Mae Miller of Santa Fe.
- Benjamin Alexander Timm of Santa Fe.
- Sylvia Marie Davis of Santa Fe.
- John William Geisler of Santa Fe.
- Frances Caroline Laurent of Los Alamos.
- Griffin Max Franklyn Light of Los Alamos.