Education standouts
Robert Strauss, 17, a student at Los Alamos High School, was named a top 300 scholar in the annual Regeneron Science Talent Search, a high school competition hosted by the Society of Science. He entered his project "Neuromorphic Computing: Simulating the Brain’s Visual Cortex for More Efficient Computation."
Robert will receive $2,000, and his school also will receive $2,000 to use toward STEM-related activities.
• • •
Isabella McTeigue of Los Alamos was the winner of the Congressional App Challenge in New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District with an app that evaluates the impact of medical combinations.
• • •
Emily King of Santa Fe, a senior majoring in English, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas.
Casey Lakatos, a theater arts major from Santa Fe was named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. Hannah Clegg, a intelligence and national security studies major from Los Alamos, was named to the school's President's List.
• • •
Lucie Raphael of Dixon graduated from Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colo., in December with a Bachelor of Arts in Southwest studies.
• • •
Emmaline Miller, an art history major from Taos, has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt.
• • •
Jacob Lucero and Hannah Galassini of Santa Fe and Chastity Garcia of Las Vegas, N.M., were named to the fall semester Dean's List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. The following local students were named to the President's List: Len Taylor, Cassandra Reed and Debra Roberts of Santa Fe; Sean Reardon of Edgewood; and Dannielle Clark and Jonathan Guise of Los Alamos.
• • •
The following area students graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in fall 2021:
- April Arguello of Edgewood.
- Marisa Armijo of Ribera.
- Kenneth Bachicha of Las Vegas.
- Matthew Caward of Edgewood.
- Judith Chavez Gonzales of Santa Fe.
- Mary Ellen Dannenberg of Santa Fe.
- Okwen Foma of Santa Fe.
- Yandall Goodwin of Santa Fe.
- Jared Jones of Santa Fe.
- Emily Manfredi of Taos.
- Amanda Mcmillan of Los Alamos.
- Marissa Olivas of Santa Fe.
- Kristin Ortiz of Santa Fe.
- Leslie Pacheco of Santa Fe.
- Heaven Talachy of Santa Fe.
- Alicia Vigil of Taos.
• • •
Rue Allison of Santa Fe, a biology and health major at Grove City College in Pennsylvania, has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester.
• • •
Javier McTeigue-Vasquez of Los Alamos was named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill.
• • •
Faye Heneghan of Santa Fe, a theater studies major, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at Montclair State University in Montclair, N.J.
• • •
Avery Taylor of Edgewood was named to the Dean's List at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and Marja Graham of La Mesilla was named to the President's List.
• • •
Phoenix Shayne of Santa Fe was named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at Emerson College in Boston.
