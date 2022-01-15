Education standouts
Former Northern New Mexico College President Rick Bailey, who stepped down this month, recently presented certificates of appreciation to two nursing students, Richenda Fox and Michah Trujillo, for their work with New Mexico Department of Health's vaccination clinics on campus.
Fox and Trujillo are students in the college's RN to BSN program, which is an American Holistic Health Credentialing Corp.-endorsed holistic program and credentialed by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. They participated in the vaccination clinics to fulfill a service learning project requirement.
Both work in the home health care industry, so when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they did not want to risk exposing their vulnerable clients by serving on a hospital’s COVID-19 response team. Yet they wanted to contribute to efforts to fight the virus. They saw the vaccine clinics as an opportunity to serve without putting their patients or immunocompromised family members at risk.
