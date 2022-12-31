Faces & places

The New Mexico CASA Association has received a $20,000 grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico’s Healthy Kids, Healthy Families initiative. The grant will support the New Mexico CASA Association’s mission to develop and support local Court Appointed Special Advocate programs that provide volunteer advocacy for abused and neglected children in foster care throughout New Mexico.

The grant will support CASA in increasing the capacity of the local programs, including recruitment, training, deployment and support of CASA volunteers. This support ensures foster children are safe and receive the services and support they need to overcome adverse childhood experiences.

