The New Mexico CASA Association has received a $20,000 grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico’s Healthy Kids, Healthy Families initiative. The grant will support the New Mexico CASA Association’s mission to develop and support local Court Appointed Special Advocate programs that provide volunteer advocacy for abused and neglected children in foster care throughout New Mexico.
The grant will support CASA in increasing the capacity of the local programs, including recruitment, training, deployment and support of CASA volunteers. This support ensures foster children are safe and receive the services and support they need to overcome adverse childhood experiences.
• • •
The Santa Fe Community Foundation has announced $445,000 in grants to 38 nonprofits in Santa Fe, Rio Arriba, San Miguel and Mora counties as a part of its 2022 fall grants cycle.
“This year’s grantees have listened and responded to both ongoing and emerging community needs with agility and adaptive leadership,” Christopher Goett, president and CEO of the Santa Fe Community Foundation, said in a statement. “We are incredibly proud to be their partners in building a more vibrant, healthy and equitable New Mexico.”
In 2022, the foundation awarded $65,000 to five grantees in the area of animal welfare. The grants range from $10,000 to $15,000.
The Horse Shelter
Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary
New Mexico Horse Rescue at Walkin N Circles Ranch
New Mexico Wildlife Center
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society
The foundation also awarded $65,000 to six grantees in the area of arts and culture, with grants ranging from $5,000 to $15,000.
ArtWorks — Partners in Education for Santa Fe Public Schools
Moving Arts Española
New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus
New Mexico Performing Arts Society
New Mexico Historic Sites — Los Luceros
Queen Bee Music Association
The foundation awarded $55,000 to five grantees in the area of civic and economic opportunities, with grants ranging from $5,000 to $15,000.
Literacy Volunteers of Santa Fe
Mora Creative Council/Mora MainStreet
NMCAN
New Mexico Foundation for Open Government
Searchlight New Mexico
The foundation awarded $205,000 to 18 grantees in the area of education, with grants ranging from $5,000 to $15,000.
Breakthrough Santa Fe
Climate Advocates Voces Unidas
Communities In Schools New Mexico
Dual Language Education of New Mexico
El Rito Public Library
Embudo Valley Library & Community Center
Emdudo Valley Tutoring Association
Growing Up New Mexico: The Early Childhood Partnership
May Center for Learning
Mother Tongue Project
Ojo Sarco Community Center
Performance Santa Fe
River Source Inc.
Rocky Mountain Youth Corps
Santa Fe Children’s Museum
Santa Fe Youth Symphony
Think New Mexico
Truchas Services Center
The foundation awarded $55,000 to four grantees in the area of environment, with grants raging from $10,000 to $15,000.
Conservation Voters of New Mexico — Education Fund