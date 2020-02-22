Education standouts
Estevan Chavez, 11, of Santa Fe, who is in the fifth grade at Piñon Elementary School, will join students from across the nation this summer at the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C., the city of Santa Fe announced in a news release.
The conference will allow students to explore their interests in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Estevan was nominated for the program by his third grade teacher at Santo Niño Regional Catholic School. He attended a similar program in summer 2018 in Denver.
Marja C. Graham of Los Alamos was named to the President’s List for fall 2019 at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Landon Burk of Los Alamos, a freshman electrical engineering major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has been named to the Deans’ List for the fall 2019 semester.
A team of students from Los Alamos High School won the regional competition for the 2020 National Science Bowl and will compete in the national finals this spring in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Department of Energy announced.
The Institute of American Indian Arts has named Derek Santos as its 2020 Student of the Year.
Santos, an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, is a Studio Arts major with a 4.0 grade-point average. He will receive a scholarship from the American Indian College Fund and be recognized at a March banquet in Albuquerque.
After graduation, Santos plans on returning to his reservation in Pine Ridge, S.D., and will teach art at Oglala Lakota College.
Finley Miller of Santa Fe is among the undergraduates at Millikin University in Decatur, Ill., who have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester.
Lex Morris-Wright and Ezri Horne of Santa Fe and Liam Devlin of Los Alamos were named to the Dean's List at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., for the fall 2019 semester.
