Education standouts
Longenecker & Associates, a subcontractor of Los Alamos National Laboratory, has established a new scholarship fund to help Northern New Mexico College students prepare for careers in the Department of Energy's nuclear weapons complex, national laboratories and environmental cleanup sites.
The first two scholarship recipients, awarded $5,000 each, are Marissa Armijo, a junior pursuing her Bachelor of Business Administration in project management, and Chris Mae Palalon, a sophomore working toward a Bachelor of Science in environmental science.
Armijo is a resident of Española who hopes to pursue a master’s in business administration after completing her bachelor’s degree.
Chris Mae Palalon, also from Española, holds an Associate of Science in pre-professional health sciences from the University of New Mexico-Los Alamos.
• • •
Fisher Benson of Santa Fe was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Knox College in Galesburg, Ill.
• • •
Hannah Giles of Santa Fe was named to Samford University’s 2021 fall semester Dean’s List. Samford is in Birmingham, Ala.
• • •
Steven Rodriguez-Delgado of Santa Fe graduated from Washburn University in Topeka, Kan.
• • •
Peter Maslan of Santa Fe has been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y.
• • •
Karen Hansen of Santa Fe, a senior majoring in history and a graduate of St. Michael’s High School, and Carmen Moses of Santa Fe, a junior majoring in creative writing who graduated from the New Mexico School for the Arts, were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y.
• • •
Molly LeBron of Santa Fe achieved Dean’s High Honors at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for fall 2021.
• • •
Francisco Vazquez Baur of Lamy and Lilianna Fitzgerald of Santa Fe were named to the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall 2021. Gonzaga is in Spokane, Wash.
• • •
Juliet Anderson of Edgewood has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Champlain is in Burlington, Vt.
• • •
Kalen Melton of Los Alamos was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
• • •
Elizabeth Olech of Edgewood received Dean's List honors during the fall 2021 semester at Hollins University in Roanoke, Va.
• • •
Abigail Sharpless of Santa Fe has been named to the Dean's List at Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio, for fall 2021.
• • •
Isabella Child of Santa Fe was named to the Dean's List at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for the 2021 fall semester.
• • •
The following local students earned academic distinction at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash.:
- Gabriel Berlin, a graduate of the Ramón C. Cortines School Visual and Performing Arts in Los Angeles.
- Mia Carswell, a graduate of Desert Academy.
- Nicholas Rogers, a graduate of the Academy for Technology and the Classics.
• • •
The following area students were named to Eastern New Mexico University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester:
- Eliana Albright of Los Alamos
- Marisa Armijo of Ribera
- Lane Baldonado of Edgewood
- Elizabeth Chapman of Los Alamos
- Sean Collins of Los Alamos
- Jared Jones of Santa Fe
- Jayden Lucero of Stanley
- John Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M.
- Amanda Mcmillan of Los Alamos
- Nathaniel Minton of Edgewood
- Alicia Montano of Santa Fe
- Leander Murphy of Los Alamos
- Heaven Talachy of Santa Fe
- Marilyn Upchurch of Edgewood
- Alexis Whitteker of Edgewood
• • •
Several area students were named to the fall 2021 Dean's List ath the University of Utah in Salt Lake City:
- Ben Shelton of Santa Fe
- Catherine Rousculp of Los Alamos
- Isaac Shelton of Santa Fe
- Frances Laurent of Los Alamos
- William Hastings of Santa Fe
- Angelina Miller of Santa Fe
- Annika Fox of Los Alamos
- Griffin Light of Los Alamos
- John Geisler of Santa Fe
- Natalie Barr of Santa Fe
