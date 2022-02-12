Education standouts
U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M., recently announced she has nominated the following area students to U.S. service academies.
- U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md.: Diego Aragon of Mora, Khristin Lovato of Las Vegas, Thomas Oldham of Los Alamos and Kelly Wetteland of Los Alamos.
- U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colo.: Aneesa Ulibarri of Santa Fe.
• • •
Anthony Albert Branch was named to the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
• • •
Shayna Ungerleider of Los Alamos was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
• • •
Nicholas Wynne of Santa Fe has received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
