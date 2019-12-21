Faces & places
Las Campanas Community Funds, held at the Santa Fe Community Foundation, recently announced $100,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations throughout Santa Fe County.
The fund, started in 2002 by members of the Club at Las Campanas, has granted over $665,000 since its inception. This year marks a landmark year for the fund — the first time total grants in one year reached $100,000.
This year’s grantees include: The Food Depot, Youth Shelters & Family Services, Girls Inc. R&R for Vets, Breakthrough Santa Fe, Interfaith Community Shelter Group, Literacy Volunteers of Santa Fe, St. Elizabeth Shelter, YouthWorks and Reading Quest.
• • •
Carrie Wells has been named deputy director of the New Mexico Film Office.
Wells worked in the Albuquerque Film Office for 14 years before moving to the state Economic Development Department in March, where she served as special projects coordinator.
Wells was transferred to the film office on an interim basis over the summer.
• • •
Lillian Montoya, president and CEO of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, recently joined the Creative Santa Fe Board of Directors. Montoya has more than 25 years of extensive experience in helping corporate, government and nonprofit leaders navigate strategic and organizational challenges. She is the first female CEO of the hospital since the original Sisters of Charity established St. Vincent Hospital in 1865.
Education standouts
Michelle Sherman of Santa Fe has been elected the student government president at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro for the 2019-20 academic year.
Sherman is a senior and will be graduating in May 2020 with two Bachelors of Science in electrical engineering and mathematics. As the president of the student body, she is planning to devote her time in the spring semester to promote New Mexico Tech as a university choice for students interested in the STEM fields. She also plans to attend the state Legislature's 2020 session and looks forward to meeting with many lawmakers and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
• • •
Roughly 600 people convened at Los Lunas High School earlier this month for the first-ever New Mexico Governor’s STEM Challenge, a competition testing students’ ability to use science, technology, engineering and math to solve real-world problems.
Forty-six student teams from public, private and charter high schools across the state composed of up to 10 students made a computer simulation or prototype answering a question posed by Los Alamos National Laboratory: “How can you use science and technology to make the world safer?”
Each student on 20 winning teams took home $500 and earned a varsity letter.
Local winning teams were from the Academy for Technology and the Classics, Mandela International Magnet School, Monte Del Sol Charter School, Santa Fe High School, Taos Academy State Charter School and Taos High School.
• • •
Althea Foster of Santa Fe, in the Class of 2023, was named to the fall 2019 Head of School Scholar Honors list at Pomfret School in Connecticut. To achieve this level of distinction, Althea earned a grade-point average of at least 4.0 and received no grade lower than an A-minus.
• • •
U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., recently announced the names of 39 New Mexico students who have received his nomination to attend a United States service academy beginning in 2020.
Nominated students will now compete for admission to their service academy over the coming months. Those admitted will begin classes in the summer of 2020 as members of the class of 2024.
The following are area students nominated from New Mexico by academy:
• U.S. Naval Academy: Roshan Prasad of Los Alamos
• U.S. Air Force Academy: Trystan Osburn of Los Alamos, Juan Romero of Embudo
• • •
U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., recently announced that the winners of the 2019 Congressional App Challenge were three Santa Fe students: Diana Vasquez and Ruth Calija of Mandela International Magnet School and Ytzel Romo-Olivas of Santa Fe High.
Vasquez, Romo-Olivas, and Calija’s app, Kids Against Racism (K.A.R.), helps inform people about the adverse effects of racism in their communities, suggestions on how to combat racism and resources where individuals can seek help. The app includes personal stories from individuals who have experienced racism and provides resources for support groups.
The second-place winner were Santa Fe Indian High School students Marrissa DeAguero, Jazlynn Martinez, Tayler Martinez and Alyssa Aguila. Their app, Tiny Learners, is an educational learning app designed for toddlers and small children that provides an interactive learning process that teaches young children how to count from 1-10 and learn the alphabet.
In third place were middle school students Eliana Lovato and Vinaya Kurapati of the Academy for Technology and the Classics, and Ruby Sallah of the Santa Fe Girls’ School, for an app called Grow your Smile, designed to help adults stay healthy by providing healthy eating tips and exercise plans that help them improve their health.
