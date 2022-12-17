Faces & places
The Santa Fe Baby Fund, an initiative of the Santa Fe Community Foundation that supports infant and toddler well-being, announced $100,000 in grants to 11 local nonprofit organizations.
2022 grantees include:
• • •
The MolinaCares Accord, in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of New Mexico, recently presented Many Mothers with a check for $25,000 to increase bilingual capacity and provide direct wraparound services to more Spanish-speaking families at the organization’s Santa Fe Parenting Center.
This funding will enable Many Mothers to allot additional hours to its Home Visitor program, which provides direct in-home services to Spanish-speaking families. It will also help to recruit and train additional Spanish-speaking volunteers and provide expanded navigation support to families in Santa Fe.
Two recent experiences expanded the horizons of Northern New Mexico College student Hope Lopez. The first was winning second place for her research poster presentation at the New Mexico Alliance for Minority Participation. The second was attending an October retreat for the Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics & Native Americans in Science.
Lopez has an associate degree in chemistry from Northern and is working toward her bachelor's degree in biology.
She hopes to eventually publish the research she has been doing with Northern professor Rhiannon West and as an intern at Los Alamos National Laboratory, which looks at how the immune system correlates with the behavior of the pupfish.
