Faces & places
The School for Advanced Research has welcomed two new members to its board of directors: John Nieto-Phillips, vice provost for diversity and inclusion and associate professor of history and Latino studies at Indiana University, Bloomington, and Thomas R. Conner, former trial attorney and founder of TIRR Foundation and Mission Connect, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of those living with paralysis or traumatic brain injuries.
Nieto-Phillips brings to SAR his dedication to opening academic institutions to underrepresented communities. Since its inception, his office has helped Indiana University develop anti-bias hiring workshops for faculty who serve on hiring committees, among other accomplishments. As a professor, Nieto-Phillips explores how ideas about race, language and culture have shaped the experience of Latinos in the U.S.
Conner has been called one of the top family lawyers in the U.S. With over four decades of experience in the law profession, he recently retired with a Texas Board of Legal Specialization A-V rated board certification in family law.
Education standouts
Ashleigh Jaramillo, a 2018 graduate of Santa Fe High School, has embarked on a journey in Up With People, an international traveling theater organization with a social justice mission. She follows in the footsteps of her grandmother, Jean Coca Bransford, who traveled with Up With People from 1965-68.
Jaramillo was active in drama and inducted into the International Thespian Society. She completed her freshman year at Arizona State University, where she is majoring in justice studies.
She is the daughter of John R. Jaramillo and Michelle S. Jaramillo, the granddaughter of Harold and Jean Bransford and Carlos and Lala Jaramillo (deceased) and the great-granddaughter of Felix and Rose Coca.
Her troupe, Cast B, will be on tour from Aug. 26 to Sept. 30 in the south-central U.S.; Sept. 30 to Oct. 14 in Canada; and Oct. 14 to Dec. 11 in Italy, Germany and Switzerland.
• • •
Hallie Hudson of Santa Fe will participate in the University of Alabama’s Cooperative Education Program for fall 2019. Hudson will be working at GAF. More than 220 students in the Tuscaloosa-based school partilcipate in the program, alternating periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment.