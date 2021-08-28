Faces & places
Enterprise Bank & Trust recently presented the Los Alamos Community Foundation with a second $50,000 check to benefit the foundation’s Enterprise Endowment Fund matching gift campaign.
In 2019, Enterprise pledged to contribute up to $50,000 per year for three years to create an endowment to benefit nonprofits in Los Alamos. This pledge is a matching challenge. The foundation raised $100,000 in 24 months from community members, meeting the matching campaign goal.
Education standouts
Dane Garson of Santa Fe graduated in May from Miami University in Ohio with a Bachelor of Science in business.
Tufts University in Massachusetts recently announced the following local students were named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester:
- Susannah Murray of Santa Fe
- Lex Morris-Wright of Santa Fe
- Ezri Horne of Santa Fe
- Liam Devlin of Los Alamos
The following local students were named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo.:
- Lanaiya Chavarria of Española
- Sydney Halford of Santa Fe
- Sarah Kirkland of Los Alamos
- Meaghan Lee of Santa Fe
- Haley Perez of Santa Fe
- Lewis Stavrowsky of Cerrillos
The following local students graduated from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., in the spring:
- Lanaiya Chavarria of Española
- Keanu John of Santa Fe
- Percy Mitchell of Los Alamos
Dillon Goodwin of Santa Fe, a graduate of St. Michael's High School, recently was awarded an Independence Scholarship from Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
Amelia Beingessner-Chavez of Santa Fe has been named to the Dean's List for her freshman year at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, N.C. Amelia is a 2020 graduate of St. Michael's High School.
Thomas Naylor of Santa Fe was named to the Dean’s List in fall 2020 and graduated in May 2021 from Tulane University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and a minor in public policy.
