Faces & places
Jordan West of Santa Fe was one of 20 artists worldwide to receive a $25,000 award from the Adolph and Esther Gottlieb Foundation in New York City. A panel of four jurists selected the award winners from more than 700 applicants.
Los Alamos National Laboratory scientist Travis Sjostrom has been selected for a 2021 John Dawson Award for Excellence in Plasma Physics Research from the American Physical Society. Sjostrom is one of seven scientists to receive the national award this year.
Sjostrom has been involved in warm dense matter research for more than 10 years, with the goal of providing theoretical understanding and accurate characterization of materials in extreme conditions, the lab said in a news release.
AARP New Mexico announced that the Santa Fe Metropolitan Planning Organization will receive an AARP Community Challenge Grant. The planning group is one of five New Mexico organizations receiving 2021 grants and one of 244 nationwide sharing in $3.2 million from the program, which is aimed to support projects that promote livable communities.
The Santa Fe Metropolitan Planning Organization will use the funds to create a reusable protected bicycle lane "pop-up" tool kit that will allow the city and community groups to demonstrate and test examples of bicycle-friendly infrastructure, AARP said in a news release. The demonstrations will help support the implementation of a bicycle network.
New Mexico’s other grantees include:
- Vallecitos Community Center and Library in Rio Arriba County, for the addition of a covered walkway and footbridge.
- MainStreet Roswell, for a project that will teach children about recycling and using math skills.
- Mid-region Council of Governments in Albuquerque, to install a wellness path around the perimeter of the Los Griegos Health and Service Center and add a cellphone recharging station on the Acequia Trail System.
- National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation in Albuquerque, for a new exhibit that will feature stories, images and information about Hispanic health care heroes working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- All projects are expected to be completed by Nov. 10.
