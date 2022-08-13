Faces & places

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico awarded more than $570,000 in grants to 26 nonprofits statewide through its Healthy Kids, Healthy Families initiative. The grantees include the following organizations:

  • Economic Council Helping Others: Teaching preschool children the importance of healthy foods by developing and maintaining a garden.
  • Many Mothers: Providing infants and caregivers with in-home services and wraparound care aimed at creating healthier outcomes.
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico: Providing outdoor physical activities and educational opportunities for children and youth.
  • Rebuilding Together Sandoval County: Providing critical home repairs for low-income homeowners.
  • Santa Fe Indigenous Center: Providing continued support for the Emergency Financial Assistance program that helps Native families avoid homelessness, destabilization and family separation.
  • American Cancer Society: Educating New Mexicans on the importance of cancer-related screenings.
  • New Mexico Appleseed: Supporting systemic change that yields permanent and long-term improvement on hunger, homelessness, family economic security, child mistreatment and education.
  • New Mexico CASA Association: Strengthening and growing local CASA programs that serve abused and neglected children in foster care.
  • New Mexico Dental Association Foundation: Increasing oral health literacy among children and families.
  • Pegasus Legal Services for Children: Offering free, bilingual civil legal services to children, youth and their caregivers.

