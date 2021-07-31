Faces & places
Janet Bostelmann of Santa Fe was inducted July 11 into a nationally known group for senior dressage riders and horses.
The ages of Janet and her horse, Joselito D, qualify them to become members of The Dressage Foundation's Century Club. The Century Club recognizes dressage riders and horses whose combined ages total 100 years or more. Janet is 74, and Joselito D is 26.
Horse and rider perform a dressage test of any level and are scored by a dressage judge. The Dressage Foundation provides a Century Club ribbon and wall plaque to each horse and rider team.
Education standouts
Maia Beingessner-Chavez of Santa Fe received a Bachelor of Science in economics from Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah. Maia graduated summa cum laude with STEM honors in late April.
Maia is a graduate of St. Michael’s High School's class of 2017 and the daughter of Ron Chavez and Dee Beingessner of Santa Fe. She has accepted an investment services position with Fidelity Investments in Salt Lake City.
• • •
Emmaline Miller of Taos has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Vermont in Burlington.
• • •
Hannah Lunt of Santa Fe has been named to the spring 2021 Dean's List at Ohio University in Athens. She also graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in production design and technology from the College of Fine Arts.
• • •
The Chama Peak Land Alliance and the 262 Ranch announced winners of their joint 2021 Conservation Scholarships:
- Matias Lujan
- Zachary Gurule
- Dante Salazar
- Isiah Maestas
• • •
Gabriela Padilla of Santa Fe has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee. Padilla is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in cognitive science.
• • •
Hannah Clegg of Los Alamos was named to the President's List for spring 2021 at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.
• • •
The following area students graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in spring 2021:
- Courtney Richardson of Los Alamos.
- Zant Zamora of Las Vegas, N.M.
- Sarah James of Edgewood.
- Lily Johnson of Los Alamos.
- Ernesto Ortiz of Los Alamos.
- Larissa Aragon of Santa Fe.
- Hannah Campbell of Los Alamos.
- John Linzie of Las Vegas, N.M.
- Victoria Strickland of Edgewood.
- Sean Collins of Los Alamos.
- Chloe Fell of Española.
- Kaidin Liming of Los Alamos.
- Alicia Montano of Santa Fe.
- Kacie Brown of Edgewood.
- Veronica Burrola of Santa Fe.
- Mark Edens of Santa Fe.
- Sequoia Romero of Las Vegas, N.M.
- Richard Sandoval of Española.
- Ryan Sheppard-Peery of Santa Fe.
- Charles Christensen of Los Alamos.
- Heather Garza of Las Vegas, N.M.
• • •
Emma Koolpe of Santa Fe, a math and general honors major at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., graduated June 6. She is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
• • •
Sarah Kushner of Santa Fe, a student at Northeastern University in Boston majoring in behavioral neuroscience, was recently named to the Dean's List for spring 2021.
• • •
Janyl Romero of Santa Fe graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in educational studies/history from Knox College in Galesburg, Ill., on June 5.
• • •
Several area students recently graduated from Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore.
From Los Alamos: Lauren Overbay, Master of Science in radiation health physics; Katelynn L. Thorn, Bachelor of Science in computer science.
From Santa Fe: Evaggelos Klonis, Bachelor of Arts in German.
• • •
Althea Foster of Santa Fe was named to the spring 2021 High Honors List at Pomfret School in Connecticut.
• • •
Chantel Beals of Santa Fe received the Eric Martin Berg Memorial from the Knox College Music Department, awarded to students who are worthy non-music majors to pay for private music lessons. Knox College is in Galesburg, Ill.
• • •
Gary Johnson of Santa Fe earned a doctorate in law and Gabriela Padilla of Santa Fe earned a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary cognitive science from Marquette University in Milwaukee.
• • •
Several local students graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
- Roman Amici of Santa Fe.
- Quinn Johnson of Los Alamos.
- Madeleine Bavley of Santa Fe.
- Emily Brown of Los Alamos.
• • •
Sophia King of Santa Fe was named to the spring 2021 Dean's List at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass.
• • •
Alexa Moore of Taos was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of New Mexico.
• • •
Abigail Sharpless of Santa Fe, a forensic science major, has been named to the Dean's List at Youngstown State University in Ohio for spring 2021.
• • •
Karen Hansen and Carmen Moses of Santa Fe were named to the Dean's List at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., for the spring 2021 semester. Hansen, majoring in history, is a graduate of St. Michael's High School. Moses, majoring in creative writing, is a graduate of New Mexico School for the Arts.
• • •
Charles Tyler of Los Alamos graduated with a Master of Science in project management from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo.
