Faces & places
Santa Fe resident Tammy Berendzen was recently honored as one of U.S. Figure Skating's top 100 local contributors to the sport as part of its centennial celebration because of her contributions to growing skating on the local level.
Berendzen, president of the Santa Fe Skating Club and director of Learn to Skate USA was featured in the February issue of Skating magazine for her efforts.
She was named as one of the The New Mexican's 10 Who Made a Difference in 2018.
• • •
Ian Wallace has been nominated by his peers and accepted into membership of Alpha Mu Tau Fraternity, a national fraternity whose purpose is the advancement of professionals in the medical laboratory sciences.
Wallace is a Santa Fe native who graduated from the Colorado Center for Medical Laboratory Science in 2012. He currently works in the medical laboratory at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver. Ian has spent the last nine years advocating for medical laboratory professionals through active involvement in the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science. He has served in numerous leadership roles, including president of ASCLS-Colorado.
Education standouts
Luke Tompson of Santa Fe was named to the Dean's List for fall 2020 at the University of New Mexico's School of Engineering. Tompson is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in computer science. He is the son of Mike and Raquel (Baca) Tompson of Santa Fe.
• • •
Lucas Curry, a 2017 graduate of St Michael’s High School, was named to the fall 2020 Dean's List at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash. Curry is in the Business Leadership Program, studying international business, and will graduate in the spring. He plans to pursue a master's degree in business next year.
• • •
Sudheer Kommineni of Santa Fe earned a Master of Science in information systems security in fall 2020 at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.
• • •
Giacomo Coppola of Santa Fe has been named to the Gettysburg College Dean's Honor List for outstanding academic achievement in the fall 2020 semester.
• • •
Alicia Dickinson of Santa Fe graduated from Missouri State University with a Master of Science in interdisciplinary studies in December.
