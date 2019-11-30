Celebrations
Lauren Badger, the daughter of Ed and Laura Badger of Hilton Head Island, S.C., and Daniel Weissbarth, the son of Frank and Randy Weissbarth of Santa Fe, celebrated their marriage Nov. 3 at Dolphin Head Park on Hilton Head Island.
The enthusiastic flower girl was Susie Weissbarth, and the reluctant ring bearer was Zeke Weissbarth, niece and nephew of the groom.
Lauren Badger, who grew up in Flemington, N.J., received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Georgia. She is a registered dietitian and is employed at a national anti-hunger organization. Daniel Weissbarth, a 2004 graduate of Santa Fe Preparatory School, earned a bachelor’s degree at Colby College. He is the director of operations at Silver Knights Enrichment in Fairfax, Va. The couple reside in Arlington, Va.
Faces & places
The New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence recently honored Lisa Gonzales from Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center at the annual New Mexico Nursing Excellence Awards. Gonzales received the organization’s Emerging Nurse Leader award. She was among 26 nurses and nurse advocates honored at the event.
Gonzales is a clinical nurse supervisor for the critical care team at Christus St. Vincent.
The New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence also honored Linda Siegle with the Friend of Nursing Award, which recognizes efforts outside of nursing that help the profession grow and thrive. Linda Siegle has over 28 years of advocacy experience specializing in health care.
• • •
The Santa Fe Community Foundation’s Envision Fund recently awarded over $75,000 in grants to 17 LGBTQ-focused nonprofit organizations across New Mexico.
Grantees include Common Bond New Mexico Foundation, Community Against Violence, Equality New Mexico Foundation, Homestead Classroom, Justice Access Support & Solutions for Health, Nat Gold Players, New Mexico Foundation — Closet Cinema/Way Out West Film Fest, New Mexico Legal Aid, New Mexico Faith Coalition for Immigrant Justice, the New Mexico State University Foundation, Office of Student Wellness — Santa Fe Public Schools, Planned Parenthood of New Mexico, SAGE Albuquerque, Santa Fe Dreamers Project, Santa Fe Mountain Center and Sky Center — NMSIP Transgender Resource Center
Education standouts
Santa Fe resident and Mandela International Magnet School junior Miles Teng-Levy was recently awarded the 2019 Mayor’s Cup for the second year in a row. Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber attended the ceremony and presented the awards to Miles and the other winners.
The Mayor’s Cup, a citywide chess tournament for Santa Fe’s K-12 students, now in its sixth year, was established by Mark Galassi and is sponsored by Nowak’s Knights, an organization dedicated to the legacy of Andy Nowak, who dedicated more than 30 years to developing chess programs for Santa Fe’s youth.
One of these programs is the Santa Fe Children’s Chess Club, which hosts the Mayor’s Cup and also offers free weekly chess gatherings at the Main Library, where kids (and their parents) can play chess and receive instruction.
Students come from both public and private schools, with participants representing the Santa Fe Indian School, Santa Fe Girls’ School, St. Michael’s High School, Santa Fe Prep, the Academy for Technology and the Classics, Gonzales Community School, Carlos Gilbert Elementary School, Mandela International Magnet School and others.
