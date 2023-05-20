Archbishop John C. Wester ordained two seminarians Saturday to the transitional diaconate in the Roman Catholic Church. The event was held at Santa María de la Paz Catholic Community in Santa Fe.
Brother Patricio Chacón, O. Praem, and seminarian Jacob Romero were given the authority to baptize, witness marriages and preach the Gospel. This is the final step prior to priesthood.
Chacón entered the Norbertine Community of Santa María de la Paz in Albuquerque as a postulant and was vested as a novice in 2017. In 2019, he professed first vows of poverty, chastity and obedience.
He received a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from the University of New Mexico and is studying theology at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago. He professed solemn vows in 2022.
He is involved in youth ministry, ministry to those who are homebound and bereaved, and campus and parish ministry in Chicago.
Chacón, who has two sisters and three brothers, is the son of Amadeo and Adela Chacón of Capulín, a community in Northern New Mexico.
Romero was born in Santa Fe to Christopher and Euphrasia Romero. He grew up in Los Alamos and attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, where he received all his sacraments.
When he was 9, he considered the priesthood and entering seminary in high school.
At the University of New Mexico, he attended the Aquinas Newman Center and again felt called to the priesthood. After three years of studying electrical engineering, he entered the seminary. He attended Mount Angel Seminary and studied philosophy for three years.
Following graduation, he attended Theological College, the National Seminary of The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., for theology studies.
This year, he completes his third year of theology, graduating with a Sacred Theology Baccalaureate, and will begin the Sacred Theology Licentiate program focusing on liturgical studies in the fall.