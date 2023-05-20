Archbishop John C. Wester ordained two seminarians Saturday to the transitional diaconate in the Roman Catholic Church. The event was held at Santa María de la Paz Catholic Community in Santa Fe.

Brother Patricio Chacón, O. Praem, and seminarian Jacob Romero were given the authority to baptize, witness marriages and preach the Gospel. This is the final step prior to priesthood.

Chacón entered the Norbertine Community of Santa María de la Paz in Albuquerque as a postulant and was vested as a novice in 2017. In 2019, he professed first vows of poverty, chastity and obedience.

