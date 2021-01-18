2020 was a year of reckoning in terms of the need for social and political change. Starting off 2021, I’m hopeful that the state’s legislative session, which began January 19th, will be a space to actively address the acute pains our community is experiencing: racism against the BIPOC community, climate change, human right violations and the ever-increasing wealth gap.
Government can be a very intimidating and unwelcoming system. Part of this stems from a lack of sufficient political education. It is vital for the health of democracy that people of all ages be educated about politics and feel empowered and enabled to participate in government. Here are some bills on the docket this session that could make a difference in the lives of people, including teens, in New Mexico.
Decriminalizing Abortion
New Mexico law criminalizes abortions. At the moment, this law is not enforced because the ruling of Roe v. Wade outweighs it. However, with recent federal Supreme Court anti-abortion decisions and the death of abortion-rights advocate Ruth B. Ginsburg, this may change. That’s why our state laws regarding abortion are so important. In the 2019 session, a bill that would decriminalize abortions died in the Senate by six votes. This session, a similar bill is being brought and has a good chance of passing, given the Democratic majority in each of the state’s governing bodies.
Many among Gen Z believe abortion is a human right and should be regarded as such. When the government has a say over people’s bodies, we lose our sovereignty as individuals. No person should be forced to bear a child they cannot or do not want to birth. No child should be born to a person unequipped to be a mom or disinterested in motherhood.
The Civil Rights Act
Currently, law enforcement officers and other public officials have qualified immunity. This means that those in charge of enforcing the law are not liable to be charged with crimes themselves, if they commit felonies while on duty. The Civil Rights Act, supported by the newly-established Civil Rights Commission, seeks to change this. This act allows court cases concerning a breach of constitutional rights to be heard in courts in New Mexico, not just by federal courts. Most importantly, it makes law enforcement accountable by taking away qualified immunity as a defense when they commit a crime.
While I think this is an important first step, this is not the end game. This bill also exempts public officials (including law enforcement) from personally having to pay court-ordered damages and instead has tax payers cover these expenses.
Community Solar Act HB 106
It is illegal for a city, county or tribe to set up solar facilities without a utility company’s approval. In other words, citizens of New Mexico are pressured to burn fossil fuels in order to heat their houses and use electricity because it is more affordable than legally setting up a renewable energy source. Utility companies in New Mexico such as El Paso Electric (EPE), Xcel Energy and Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) control the energy market at the expense of New Mexicans’ best interest.
One of the bills that I’m advocating for as a member of YUCCA (Youth United for Climate Crisis Action), is Community Solar, a bill being brought by Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero (D- Bernalillo) and Sen. Elizabeth Stefanics. This bill would make solar energy accessible to low income communities, Native American tribes and organizations, counties, municipalities, nonprofits and businesses. Community Solar would give New Mexicans a choice in how they get their energy. Money would be infused back into our state instead of being extracted by utility companies whose investors and owners are in other parts of the country and even in other places in the world. Our state would be less dependent on the oil and gas industry for revenue. Our economy would shift to sustainable sources of capital.
The Green Amendment
When oil rigs frack our land, contaminate the air and water sources, spill oil and pump carcinogenic waste into our environment, they are not legally violating our constitutional rights. This is because, in New Mexico, we are not guaranteed clean water, air and a protected environment. If we were granted these rights, as The Green Amendment proposes, brought by Rep. Joanne Ferrary (D- Doña Ana), Sen. Antionette Sedillo Lopez (D- Bernalillo) and Sen. William Soules (D- Doña Ana) , we would be better equipped to contest the oil industry’s infringement on our public health and on the harm it inflicts upon the environment. I view the role of government as fulfilling the duties that individual citizens cannot accomplish alone. Establishing a set of values in the form of constitutional rights is among those duties. However, it is the people’s collective responsibility to discern what our constitutional rights should be, and it is in all citizen’s best interest to be guaranteed access to the basic necessities of clean water, air and a protected environment.
16 Vote
As a sixteen year old attending school, paying taxes, driving, and living in a polarized nation, on a planet being scalded by climate change, I’m directly affected by the law yet I have no say in it. Legislators are not compelled to address my generation’s concerns because we are not voters. 16 Vote, a bill proposed by Rep. Javier Martínez (D- Bernalillo), would change that by lowering the voting age so that sixteen year olds will be able to participate in local elections. Voting age is an arbitrary number that gate-keeps our democracy at a time where it feels that the adults in power are incapable of protecting our future and the health and safety of generations to come. Foreseeably, the school system would improve because members of the school board would be voted on by students and therefore held accountable. Young people would be empowered and have more faith in the American political system by being included in government.
Information:
Find your legislators: https://www.nmlegis.gov/members/find_my_legislator
Find proposed House bills: https://www.nmlegis.gov/Legislation/Legislation_List
Find proposed Senate bills: https://www.nmlegis.gov/Publications/2021%20Index%20of%20Senate%20Prefiles%20-%20Tentative.pdf
Information about this session:
Dates: https://www.nmlegis.gov/Publications/Session_Dates.pdf
Webcasting: http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00293/harmony
Courses of action:
- Write your legislators emails or letters or call them. They are responsible for representing you so let them know how you want to be represented.
- Attend hearings for bills. Bills must go through committees in order to be voted upon in the House and Senate. If they pass both chambers and all committees then they are ultimately decided upon by the governor.
- Give testimonies. At the committee hearings for bills, members of the public are able to give testimonies about the bill being heard. This helps legislators get a sense of public opinion and gives the public a voice.
- Raise awareness on social media and encourage others to take action.
- Get involved with nonprofits bringing legislation.
