WASHINGTON — A lot has changed in the seven weeks since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., declined a Trump administration offer to provide coronavirus testing to members of Congress.
Back then, health officials faced testing shortfalls across the nation, particularly in the Washington region, and the two leaders feared the optics associated with creating a special system for lawmakers while everyday Americans could not get tested.
“Congress wants to keep directing resources to the front-line facilities,” Pelosi and McConnell wrote May 2 in a rare joint statement to “respectfully decline” the offer for testing.
That made sense at the time. For most of May and June, the Senate was in session, with just 100 members and limited staff, while the House worked mostly from afar through committee meetings by video. Since early May, the House, with 431 members currently, has held votes on only three days, and those roll calls were drawn out into slow processions to allow lawmakers to social distance.
That all changes Thursday when the House comes back into session for two days. The following week Pelosi will hold a regular session, with votes planned to stretch across four days, the first normally scheduled week since mid-March.
Even with rules allowing members to stay home and cast votes through other lawmakers who are on hand, leaders expect nearly 400 House members to be in the Capitol.
All told, both the House and Senate will be in session four of the next six weeks. And they will be traveling back and forth on planes and trains at a time when the virus is spreading throughout the country.
Those lawmakers who initially disagreed with Pelosi and McConnell now worry that they’re making possibly a bigger mistake.
“From a public health point of view, this is not mostly about protecting members of Congress. It is about protecting the people members might infect,” Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said in a statement to the Washington Post. “That many members traveling to and from Washington D.C. each week creates a highly efficient virus spreading machine.”
Pelosi and McConnell have not changed their own positions on a required testing regimen, but it is a bit easier now to get tested as a member of Congress.
“Testing is available through the Office of the Attending Physician consistent with guidance from the CDC. We continue to examine additional testing as more testing is in fact becoming more readily available,” David Popp, McConnell’s spokesman, said in a statement.
According to a senior Democratic aide, the attending physician will now give tests to lawmakers who request them, symptomatic or not, and as testing capacity increases, they will be allowed to also get tests through the Washington, D.C., Department of Health.
These guidelines are constantly being evaluated, according to the aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private medical discussions.
That’s a good start, but Alexander continues to lead the push to go further and make sure every lawmaker has tested negative before they fly home from Washington.
“Certainly any member of Congress who wants a test should be given a test. The country has the capacity now to test at least 10 million persons each month, so there are plenty of tests available,” Alexander said.
That is the biggest change in dynamics since early May, when health officials in the District of Columbia lacked many of the swabs and supplies needed to conduct testing.
D.C. sites now have the capacity to conduct about 5,500 daily tests, officials say, but so far in June they have topped more than 2,000 tests on just three days.
