Girls basketball
St. Michael’s 46, Capital 41
What happened: The Lady Horsemen drove and dished their way to a 14-3 lead after a quarter and a 24-14 advantage at the half of a nondistrict game Monday in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium, and it set the tone. They also were more aggressive on the offensive glass, corralling 14 rebounds overall.
“Getting those second opportunities and either finishing them or getting to the free-throw line made a difference,” St. Michael’s head coach Martin Esquibel said.
Capital struggled to handle pressure from St. Michael’s in the first half but adjusted and cut the margin to 34-29 heading into the fourth.
Standouts: Carisa Padilla had a team-high 12 points, and freshmen Lauryn Pecos added 10.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (3-4) heads to the Ben Luján Tournament at Pojoaque Valley on Thursday. Capital (4-4) plays at Kirtland Central on Saturday.
