Rep. Kristina Ortez, D-Taos, a first-term congresswoman in the New Mexico state Legislature, knows what matters most to her constituents – energy, the environment and the realities of living in rural communities.
She sponsored nine house bills and co-sponsored four more in the 2021 regular legislative session. Most of them were related to land and water, energy efficiency and affordable utilities.
Ortez said District 42, which includes half of Taos County and town city of Taos, along with Taos Pueblo and Picuris Peublo, has more than its share of poverty. But it also has high housing prices, high levels of tourism and a high gross receipts tax level.
Traditional farms using acequias have thrived for centuries in the communities Ortez represents. Now that recreational marijuana has become legal, those farms and pot-growing operations will need to compete for resources.
As the executive director of the Taos Land Trust, she will be required to use her understanding of land and water issues to balance those competing interests.
