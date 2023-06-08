Juneteenth Brian Sandford Brian Sandford Pasatiempo reporter Author email Jun 8, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JUN202023TUESouthside Library Café RoomTuesday, June 20, 20231:00pm - 3:00pmJUNETEENTHProgram Type: Celebration, Reading, TalkAge Group: EveryoneProgram DescriptionEvent DetailsJUNETEENTH CELEBRATIONJoin us in celebration of the Juneteenth holiday at Southside Library!Introductory Speech by NM Black Chamber of CommercePoetry Reading and Educational Discussion on Juneteenth by Award-Winning Author and Poet Juneteenth Book GiveawaysFoodand More! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brian Sandford Pasatiempo reporter Author email Follow Brian Sandford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Advertisement Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesRed River shooting puts spotlight on biker gangsJudges deny pretrial detention for Bandidos members charged with drug crimes in Red RiverSanta Fe man locked in draining water dispute with cityState police: Santa Fe man dies after being struck on I-25 by suspected drunken driverRed River marshal, Taos County Sheriff's Office clash over Red River shooting responseSanta Fe High boys basketball job down to three finalistsProsecution costs climbing as ‘Rust’ cases crumbleRestaurant patios launched during pandemic remain staple in summer diningProminent lawmaker denies allegations in ethics complaintAcronym RSVP has no place in the people's business Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Rescue Report From lifeless in the street to a new life in Los Alamos Tale of Tails What we can learn from our curious dogs High Desert Table Magical microgreens Ringside Seat A mighty 4-foot-11, Rep. Trujillo ran out of steam