A federal judge in Pennsylvania dismissed on Saturday night a lawsuit by the Trump campaign that had claimed there were widespread improprieties with mail-in ballots in the state, ending the last major effort to delay the certification of Pennsylvania’s vote results, which is scheduled to take place Monday.
In a scathing order, Judge Matthew Brann wrote that President Donald Trump’s campaign, which had asked him to effectively disenfranchise nearly 7 million voters, should have come to court “armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption” in its efforts to essentially nullify the results of Pennsylvania’s election.
But instead, Brann complained, the Trump campaign provided only “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations” that were “unsupported by evidence.”
Georgia’s Loeffler, in key runoff for U.S. Senate, tests positive for virus
Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler has tested positive for COVID-19, her campaign announced late Saturday.
Loeffler tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, but a subsequent test came back as inconclusive Saturday evening, according to a campaign spokesman.
Loeffler was maskless with Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. David Perdue during campaign events most of the day Friday. The trio rode on a bus from the airport to two campaign events for two key Georgia Senate seat runoff elections in January.
Antibody treatment given to Trump gets emergency approval from FDA
The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency authorization for the experimental antibody treatment given to President Donald Trump shortly after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, giving doctors another option to treat COVID-19 patients as cases across the country continue to rise.
The treatment, made by the biotech company Regeneron, is a cocktail of two powerful antibodies that have shown promise in early studies at keeping the infection in check, reducing medical visits in patients who get the drug early in the course of their disease. A similar treatment, made by Eli Lilly, was given emergency approval earlier this month.
The emergency authorization for Regeneron’s drug is limited in scope: It is for people who have tested positive for the coronavirus and who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19. Evidence so far suggests that antibody treatments work best early in the course of the disease.
Many GOP lawmakers shrug off statehouse mask-wearing rules
Many Republican lawmakers in states where coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have surged are not only rejecting statewide mask mandates. They’re also resisting rules requiring them in their own capitols.
Efforts to require lawmakers and staff to wear masks have received a cool reception even in statehouses that have seen outbreaks of the virus or where Republican governors have issued statewide mandates. It’s echoing a partisan divide nationwide over a simple step that health experts say is proven to help keep others safe.
Many legislatures are still planning and drafting rules for their 2021 legislative sessions, while four chambers approved rules requiring masks for sessions this year, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Nearly 200 legislators nationwide have tested positive for the virus and four have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to figures compiled by the Associated Press.
52 years later, IBM apologizes
for firing transgender woman
In August 1968, Lynn Conway, a promising computer engineer at IBM, was called into the office of Gene Myron Amdahl, then the company’s director of advanced computing systems. Amdahl had been supportive when he learned that she was “undertaking a gender transition,” but the company’s chief executive, Thomas Watson Jr., was less tolerant. She was fired.
Fifty-two years later, Conway was called back to speak with IBM supervisors in a virtual meeting. Diane Gherson, IBM’s senior vice president of human resources, told Conway that no amount of progress could make up for the treatment she had received decades ago.
Conway, 82, was then given a lifetime achievement award for her “pioneering work” in computers.
How Hispanic voters swung
Miami to right for GOP, Trump
Much has been said about how Latinos across the country, while still favoring President-elect Joe Biden, voted more Republican than in 2016.
But South Florida is a unique case study. No other place has quite the same mix of Republican-friendly Hispanics led by conservative Cuban Americans.
And Donald Trump’s presidency has strengthened their hand. In Miami, traditional “Latino” issues such as immigration, combating racism and identity politics often take a back seat to concerns over the economy, religion and foreign policy.
Trump’s campaign succeeded in South Florida for understanding many of those complexities.
