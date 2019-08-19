A state District Judge abruptly ended a hearing Monday without deciding whether a young man convicted of having killed three members of a Northern New Mexico family in 2011 will get a hearing to determine if he should be sentenced as a child or adult.
Judge Francis J. Matthew held the hearing to consider a motion from defendant Nicholas Ortiz’ public defender, Stephen Taylor, to determine whether he can be rehabilitated in the juvenile system — despite the fact Ortiz is not guaranteed such a hearing by law.
But the judge recessed the hearing and left the bench immediately following a terse exchange with Taylor, who loudly snapped his computer shut when the judge ruled one of Taylor’s witness would not be allowed to testify by telephone.
Taylor told the judge, “I feel like we are being punished for something that is beyond the defendant’s control.”
The judge’s departure from the courtroom left observers and participants, including prosecutors, scratching their heads, but Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett told the victim’s family members the judge likely will issue a written order on the issue.
Ortiz, who was 16 at the time of the crime, is now 24. He faces three life sentences following his conviction in December 2016 on three counts of murder in the deaths of Lloyd Ortiz, 55; his wife, Dixie Ortiz, 53; and their developmentally disabled son, Steven Ortiz, 21, on Father’s Day in 2011.
The three were fatally bludgeoned with a pickax-like garden tool at their home in El Rancho, a community just west of Pojoaque.
Nicholas Ortiz, who has not been sentenced, was not related to the victims. But he knew them well and was a frequent guest in their home.
He could be sent to prison for the rest of his life in the case.
Because of his young age, his attorneys argue, a judge should hold an amenability hearing to determine whether Ortiz would be responsive to rehabilitation and whether he should be sentenced as a juvenile.
“Research into adolescent brain development continues to confirm what society has long understood: children are different than adults,” the defense attorneys wrote in their motion requesting the hearing. “… Adolescents are more impulsive, more likely to misperceive risk, less able to regulate behavior, more easily aroused emotionally and, importantly, more capable of change.”