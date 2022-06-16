 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Javi Gallery

  • Updated
  • 0
061522_JG_Conns1rgb

Conn's Home Plus is preparing to be opened at the Santa Fe Place Mall. June 15, 2022. 
061522_JG_Conns2rgb

Workers gather up cardboard boxes to be recycled on June 15, 2022, as Conn's Home Plus is preparing for it's opening at the Santa Fe Place Mall.
061522_JG_Conns3rgb

The interior of Conn's Home Plus is gated off from the rest of the Santa Fe Place Mall on June 15, 2022, as employees inside haul in appliances and set the store up for its opening. 
061322_JG_Feature1rgb.jpg

Lili Devon practices aerial fabric maneuvers during the weekly teen aerial practice sessions Monday at Wise Fool New Mexico. The nonprofit circus arts organization offers classes for kids and adults. Visit wisefoolnewmexico.org for more information.
061322_JG_AC2rgb.jpg

Ricky Medina relaxes during his lunch break Monday in the shade of a tree outside the main entrance of the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
061322_JG_AC3rgb.jpg
 Juan Merino lifts weights underneath a fan Monday at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
061322_JG_AC4rgb.jpg
Children in the City of Santa Fe Youth Program leave the ice rink at Genoveva Chavez Community Center after skating for an hour Monday.
061322_JG_AC1rgb.jpg

Juan Merino takes a break from his workout by resting underneath a fan Monday at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Temperatures will peak today at 86 degrees with a low of 56 under clear skies.
060722_JG_Montezuma_3rgb.jpg

Voters make their selections on their primary ballots at the Montezuma Lodge polling station Tuesday. Overall turnout in Tuesday’s election was 25 percent.
060822_JG_VeteranBanners_1RGB.jpg

Flags wave above poles where Hometown Heroes banners hang along Cerrillos Road. High winds pose safety concerns for the poles, but veterans groups said Tuesday that city officials seemed open to finding ways to hang banners as soon as possible.
060922_JG_UnitedSunday1RGB.jpg

Fans cheer and wave their flags immediately after New Mexico United U-23 scores in the first half of Thursday’s match at Capital High against Salt City SC.
060922_JG_UnitedSunday2RGB.jpg

Billy Anthony, left, and Andrew Bolte lead the home field crowd of United supporters in a ‘Somos Unidos’ chant Thursday at Capital. They are members of The Curse New Mexico, United’s official supporter group.
060922_JG_UnitedSunday3RGB.jpg

Patricia Chillon Garcia, a sixth grade teacher at El Camino Real Academy, dances with her former students William Juarez, left, and Adrian Carmona, middle, while waving New Mexico United flags before kickoff Thursday at Capital.
060922_JG_UnitedSunday4RGB.jpg

Anna Brody hands out New Mexico United flags to  attendees as they enter the Capital High School stadium Thursday for the United U23 game against Salt City SC.

Popular in the Community

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Special Offers & Promotions

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK