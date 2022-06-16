Javi Gallery

Lili Devon practices aerial fabric maneuvers during the weekly teen aerial practice sessions Monday at Wise Fool New Mexico. The nonprofit circus arts organization offers classes for kids and adults. Visit wisefoolnewmexico.org for more information.
Patricia Chillon Garcia, a sixth grade teacher at El Camino Real Academy, dances with her former students William Juarez, left, and Adrian Carmona, middle, while waving New Mexico United flags before kickoff Thursday at Capital.
Billy Anthony, left, and Andrew Bolte lead the home field crowd of United supporters in a ‘Somos Unidos’ chant Thursday at Capital. They are members of The Curse New Mexico, United’s official supporter group.
Flags wave above poles where Hometown Heroes banners hang along Cerrillos Road. High winds pose safety concerns for the poles, but veterans groups said Tuesday that city officials seemed open to finding ways to hang banners as soon as possible.
Bon Anderson helps a voter cast his ballot Tuesday at the Santa Fe County Fair Building. Voter turnout in Santa Fe County for the primary election was nearly 30 percent, according to the Secretary of State’s Office website.
Voters cast their primary election ballots at the Montezuma Lodge on Tuesday.
Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican
